Galaxy Fold 2 screen specs revealed in new massive leak

A new Galaxy Fold 2 leak reveals new details about the foldable phone's screens, including a surprising update.

According to the leak, the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.7-inch, 120-Hz main display made of ultra-thin glass and a 6.23-inch flip-screen display on the front of the phone.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Fold 2 on August 5 at an unpacked event.

Samsung was one of the first major phone makers to launch a device with a folding screen, and, unsurprisingly, there were a few hurdles along the way. The Galaxy Fold was a fascinating concept, but in practice, it was bulky, fragile, and possibly unappealing, with its massive notch and remarkable crease.

The company's second flip phone wasn't as ambitious, and as a result, it had far fewer problems.

The Galaxy Z Flip sold well, especially for a niche product, and expectation for the follow-up to the Fold began to rise. The rumors about the specifications and features of the Galaxy Fold 2 have been interesting, suggesting that the second Fold will have an updated design with significantly larger screens. We've heard about updated screens multiple times, but a new leak seems to offer the most comprehensive breakdown to date.

According to a new report from South Korea, the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.7-inch display inside the fold and a 6.23-inch display on the front of the device. The original Fold has a 7.3-inch screen inside and a 4.6-inch screen outside, so while both are being updated, the screen it will use when the device is closed has seen tremendous growth. But that's just the beginning of what the report reveals.

According to reports, the Galaxy Fold 2's main 7.7-inch display will be a 120Hz refresh rate display made from Samsung's ultra-thin glass. This is the same display technology that received rave reviews on the Galaxy Z Flip. The 7.7-inch display will also have a 2213 x 1689 resolution, 11.8: 9 aspect ratio, and cameras and sensors to replace the unsightly notch that took up so much space on the screen of the original Galaxy Fold.

The 6.23-inch cover screen, on the other hand, will be maintained at a refresh rate of 60Hz. It will have a resolution of 2267 x 819, an aspect ratio of 24.9: 9, it is made of glass and it will also have a perforating camera. It's worth noting that at 6.23 inches, the Fold 2's cover screen is larger than the iPhone 11's main screen.

The report goes on to point out that Samsung is expected to build 300,000 Galaxy Fold 2 units per month and sell 3 million units annually. In all likelihood, the Galaxy Fold 2 will debut alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G in an online-only unpacked event on August 5, according to the latest rumors.

Galaxy Fold design concept based on Samsung patent illustrations. Image Source: LetsGoDigital