Gabrielle Union develops the television series Black Queer & # 39; All Boys An & # 39; t Blue & # 39;

Instagram

Former judge of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; has teamed up with LGBTQ + activist George M. Johnson to turn the latter's revealing book into a new television show.

Up News Info –

Gabrielle Union will develop a television series based on LGBTQ + activist and journalist George M. Johnsonbest-selling memories "All children are not blue"

According to Up News Info's editors, the "The best of L.A.The star's production company, I'll Have Another, has opted for Johnson's book as part of its first deal with Sony Pictures TV.

The memoirs for young adults, published by Macmillan in April 2020, show Johnson's life of growing up being black and strange in Plainfield, New Jersey, as well as his years attending a historically black university in Virginia. The book's title is a play about the association of the color blue for boys and pink for girls.

"Queer black existence has been here forever, but that experience has rarely been demonstrated in literature or film and television," Union said in a statement to Up News Info. "Being the father of a strange identified daughter has given me the platform to make sure these stories are told truthfully and authentically, and George's memoirs give you the blueprint for that and more."

The "Bad boys"Star is a stepmother for her husband Dwyane WadeZaya's daughter, formerly known as Zion, who she shares with her ex Funches Siohvaughn.

He added: "What I love about this book is that it not only offers a space for queer children of color to be seen and heard, but it also offers those who see themselves outside of that point of view to be accountable and help them better understand what it takes to have a true acceptance with someone who considers himself another. "

Johnson shared that he is "incredibly excited" to work with Union, whom he described as an LGBTQ + ally.

"She is someone who is not only a champion in the fight to support underserved communities of color, but the work she is doing as a storyteller and producer is raising every voice that has not had a chance to be heard," she said.