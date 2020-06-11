Further facilitating the closure of Britain can be 'disastrous' and cause 75,000 more deaths from Covid-19

Relying solely on social distancing A study suggests that it could lead to a second wave of coronavirus that kills more people and lasts twice as long as the first.

Modeling by a mathematician found that reducing the block by 50 percent would cause cases to rise to around 350,000 per day in August.

Dr. David Glass, from the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland, compared a 50 percent reduction in restrictions to measures seen in the UK a week before closing.

On March 16, officials banned large gatherings, promoted strict handwashing and & # 39; encouraged & # 39; people to work from home whenever possible.

Returning to this level of preventive measures, Dr. Glass said, would be "disastrous,quot; and could lead to about 75,000 more deaths in a second wave that lasts twice as long as the first.

He claimed that the current loosening of the UK closure would keep cases falling, but any further relaxation may cause cases to rise again.

Dr. Glass told : "I don't think we should reintroduce more restrictions, but I think the scope for more relaxation is very limited right now."

He said the current measures in Britain amount to a reduction of about 10 percent of the total block applied on March 23.

The effect on the daily number of confirmed cases (hospital numbers for the UK) of keeping the lock completely in place (fine dotted line), relaxing it by 25% (dotted line) and relaxing it by 50% ( black line). The shaded regions represent 95% confidence intervals. In each case, the relaxation is supposed to take effect before June 30.

The model is based on the assumption that reducing the lock by 50 percent will directly increase the playback value & # 39; R & # 39; of the coronavirus by 50 percent.

R represents the average number of people to whom an infected patient transmits the disease, and keeping it below 1 is key to containing its spread.

Dr. Glass estimates that the UK R-value hovered around 2 before the blockade and has since dropped to 0.9, which he says is "higher than expected."

Dr. Glass also modeled the effect of facilitating the blockade in four other European countries, including France (left) and Germany (right). Estimates that the R in these countries is 0.66, so a second wave would take longer to arrive

Italy would be the second most affected country after the UK because its R is at 0.88, its model predicted (left). The Spanish R is believed to be in the 0.7 region

… WHILE THE SEPARATE STUDY SUGGESTS ON MARCH 16, THE MEASURES WOULD HAVE AVOIDED FIRE WITHOUT BLOCKING Britain's coronavirus outbreak may have been under control before the blockade was applied, according to a study questioning whether draconian measures were ever needed. Data modeling by a mathematician at the University of Bristol suggests that the spread of Covid-19 across the UK had peaked days before Boris Johnson introduced the unprecedented curves. The calculation is based on a growing body of data indicating that the average Covid-19 victim dies 23 days after being infected. The darkest days in the UK outbreak were April 8 and 9, when more than 2,000 people died from the virus, according to official figures. Professor Simon Wood believes that most of these patients became infected between March 18-19, 23 days before, and five days before the country closed. He claims that banning large gatherings and telling people to stay two meters away would have been enough to keep the virus under control. The study questions whether the closure of Britain was necessary amid claims that the social distancing policies announced on March 16 stopped the crisis on their own.

The mathematician predicts that halving the blockade would result in the UK R rising to at least 1.4, which would cause cases to increase exponentially.

For example, an R rate of 1.4 would mean that every 10 infected people would transmit the virus to 14 more people. Those 14, in turn, would infect 20 people who would then transmit the disease to more than 27, and so on.

The true number of daily infections at the height of Britain's crisis is unknown due to a lack of widespread evidence.

The swabs were reserved only for the sickest patients at the Covid-19 hospital until May, when the epidemic was already on the decline.

Official records show that the cases peaked on April 11, when 8,700 people were diagnosed with the viral illness within 24 hours.

But estimates from Public Health England and Cambridge University researchers suggest 360,000 Britons were infected in a single day on March 23 in England alone.

Dr. Glass's study, which has not yet been published in a scientific journal or reviewed by other scientists, states that cases would skyrocket to this level in August if the blockade were reduced by 50 percent on June 30.

If left unchecked, the disease will again cross the population and kill another 75,000, he says.

But Dr Glass acknowledges that this is unlikely to happen because the UK government would return to the blockade before the crisis is out of control again.

Writing in the newspaper, he said: & # 39; The model was used to investigate the possible consequences of relaxing the blockades towards the end of June.

"The results indicate that there is a substantial difference between 25% and 50% of the relaxations."

Dr. Glass did not disclose what a relaxation scenario would look like if the lock was loosened by 25 percent.

He continued: The results suggest that the latter would be disastrous and could lead to a second peak that is higher and lasts longer than the previous peak in each country, if additional measures are not implemented.

"While the former would not be as severe, it would stop the decline in numbers. A relaxation of around 10-15 percent would be recommended, which translates to the level of interactions within society, if the numbers continue to decline & # 39 ;.

Separate modeling by Professor Simon Wood of the University of Bristol shows that the spread of the virus had already peaked several days before draconian curves were imposed and it fell. The gray line marks March 23, when the UK closed. The darkest days in the UK outbreak were April 8 and 9, when more than 2,000 people died from the virus. Professor Simon Wood believes that most of these patients were infected between March 18-19, 23 days before, and five days before the country closed.

"Of course, this only applies to society as a whole and particular measures would be needed to protect the most vulnerable groups."

Dr Glass estimates that the current reduction in the blockade in the UK is less than 10 percent. He believes loosening them more than 15 percent would cause cases to lengthen.

He told : & # 39; My approach is not trying to model specific relaxation scenarios, but looking at the big picture.

According to the data, there is no indication that the relaxations introduced so far have led to an increase in the number in the UK overall.

"But for the most recent relaxations we would not expect to see any effect on the data for a couple of weeks, so we should continue to monitor the situation."

"In summary, I don't think we should reintroduce more restrictions, but I think the scope for other relaxations is very limited at the moment."

Reacting to the study, Ian Jones, a virologist at the University of Reading, said: "My opinion is that if there is a second wave it will be a problem, not a major outbreak."

"I know what the math says, but I think the situation is very different now than it was three months ago, and I don't think all of these effects are accurately incorporated into the models."

Professor Jones said there were five main reasons why a second outbreak would not be as deadly as the first one.

He added: "People are now much more aware of the virus and take precautions that they would not otherwise do, hand washing and distancing themselves." Even if it is not perfect, it has a percentage effect on the transmission.

It's warmer and drier, and it's generally accepted that transmission will be less under these conditions, another percentage effect.

& # 39; At least part of the population, up to 15% in some areas, although much less in others, is now immune and cannot catch or transmit the virus. We don't have herd immunity, but we do have something we didn't have before, another percentage effect.

& # 39; Other outbreaks like the 2009 flu pandemic soared in June, but then nearly disappeared before returning in winter. There were many susceptible people, but the virus faded in the summer.

& # 39; The countries that emerged from confinement but still have a large percentage of the susceptible population have not seen a large increase in cases. I can't see why the UK will be different.