Frontline acquires the Sundance Docu from Ramona S. Diaz – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: PBS Frontline investigative documentary series has acquired the documentary Sundance Thousand cuts directed by award-winning filmmaker Ramona S. Díaz. The timely documentary looks at key actors in the growing war between the press and the government in the Philippines and the current threat against press freedom. The PBS distribution is planning a theatrical release in August followed by a television broadcast in November.

The news comes as the world awaits the verdict of the CEO / Founder of the Philippine news site. Rappler Maria Ressa, who has been charged in a cyber defamation case, has spoken out about holding the Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte, responsible for the government's so violent and violent drug war. Thousand cuts It examines disinformation campaigns on social media and Duterte's repression in the media in the Philippines, who has made Ressa one of his main targets.

Related story Peabody Awards: & # 39; When They See Us & # 39 ;, & # 39; Ramy & # 39 ;, & # 39; Succession & # 39 ;, & # 39; Watchmen & # 39; Among Winners; PBS tops the networks

Ressa was part of a group of journalists honored by Hour magazine as Person of the year in 2018 and since he directed the charge against Duterte, he has prohibited Rappler reporters from the presidential palace and revoked RapplerLicense of

"I couldn't be more excited to work with Frontline to release this movie to the world," said Díaz. "A thousand cuts It comes at a time when journalists are under attack for doing their jobs and independent media are at risk globally. It is a timely and timeless story of abuse of power and people who refuse to be bullied. With her unrivaled work in investigative journalism and her fervor to release timely film documentaries, Frontline is the perfect home for this film. "

Ressa is set to lead an online conversation focused on reporting, truth and democracy this June 13 at 8 a.m. ET. Moderated by Dr. Julie Posetti, Global Director of Investigation, International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), the panel will include a conversation with Ressa, Díaz and Frontline executive producer, Raney Aronson-Rath. The entire film will be available in a special online broadcast only to those in the Philippines within 24 hours of the verdict.

The deal was negotiated by Amy Letourneau of PBS Distribution, Jim Bracciale of Frontline PBS, and Josh Braun and Matt Burke of Submarine and Amanda Lebow of CAA on behalf of Concordia and the filmmakers.

Watch two clips from the documentary below. The first is a look at Ressa being arrested and the second features Duterte confronting Rappler Reporter Pia Ranada during a press conference.