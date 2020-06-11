Fox News presenter Harris Faulkner pressures Trump on "looting" Tweet – Up News Info

In a meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday, Harris Faulkner of Fox News asked him about his response to the protests and riots in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

"Any difficulties and we will take over but when the looting begins, the shooting begins," Trump wrote on Twitter on May 28.

Journalists quickly pointed to the source of the phrase, used in 1967 by Miami Mayor Walter E. Headley, who had a history of racial intolerance, according to historians. Twitter placed a tag on Trump's tweet for violating the rules against "glorifying violence."

In the interview, conducted during the President's trip to Dallas, Faulkner said: "I am Harris on television, but I am a black woman. I am a mother. And you know … and you have talked about it, but we have not seen you leave and be that dildo in this case. And the tweets, "when the looting begins, the shooting begins." Why those words?

Trump replied, "So, that's an expression I've heard over the years, and …"

"Do you know where it comes from?" Faulkner intervened.

"I think Philadelphia, the mayor of Philadelphia," Trump said.

Faulkner then said, "No. He comes from 1967. He was about 18 months old at the time. … But he was from the police chief in Miami. He was cracking down and he wanted to say what he said. And he said, I don't even care. if it makes it seem brutal that I'm going to crack down, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. "

She added: "That scared a lot of people when you tweeted that."

Trump replied, "Well, it also comes from a very tough mayor, who could have been a police commissioner at the time, but I think the mayor of Philadelphia named Frank Rizzo." And it had an expression like that, but I've heard that many times, I think it's been used many times. "

He added: “It means two things, very different things. One is that if there is looting, there will probably be shooting, and that is not a threat, that is really a fact, because that is what happens. And the other is, if there is looting, there will be shooting. There are … they are very different meanings. "

Faulkner also asked Trump about another expression that was used in the late 1960s: that of "law and order." Richard Nixon used the term in his campaign for president in 1968.

"We also have to keep our police and our police strong," Trump said. “They have to do it well. They have to be properly trained. … Again, the sad thing is that they are very professional. But when you see an event like that, with over eight minutes of horror, it's actually eight minutes of horror. That is a misfortune.

"And then people start saying, well, are all cops like that? They don't know. Maybe they don't think about it that much. It makes no difference. The fact is, they start to say, well, the police are like that. "