Forney High School mourns Natasha and Alexa Haydel after father kills them – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MESQUITE, Texas () – Forney High School is mourning the loss of sisters Natasha and Alexa Haydel, who, according to Mesquite police, were killed by their 63-year-old father Raymond.

The district released their names Tuesday night.

The murder-suicide occurred Monday night in the 1300 block of Bradford Place.

When officers arrived, they found Raymond Haydel with a gunshot wound to the head, lying on the floor inside the house.

As officers continued their search, they found Natasha, 17, and Alexa, 16, killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Haydel shot his children and then committed suicide.

Wes Hardin of Forney is the father of one of the girl's boyfriends. He said it is still unclear why his father would commit such a cruel act of violence with his own daughters.

"We know what we need to know and sometimes things happen that you don't want to put a reason about. Of course we are angry, but we know that the girls would want us to celebrate their lives … the great support from the kids is incredible,quot; .

Forney High School offers online visits with grief counselors to the two girls' classmates.