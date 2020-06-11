Former Oakland All-Star outfielder A Claudell Washington dies at 65 – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (AP) – Claudell Washington, a two-time All-Star outfielder who played 17 seasons in the majors after being called a teenager by the Oakland Athletics, died. He was 65 years old.

Washington died early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area, according to his friend, A's explorer and former major league player Shooty Babitt. Washington had been battling prostate cancer.

Babitt, who followed Washington's path from Berkeley High School to Athletics, called Washington his "baseball hero,quot; and said he taught him never to accept a losing effort.

Washington played with seven teams in his career, finishing with 1,884 hits, 164 home runs and 312 stolen bases. He made the All-Star Game in 1975 with the Athletics and in 1984 with the Atlanta Braves during his long career.

Former Braves teammate Dale Murphy said on Twitter that Washington was a favorite among teammates and at club headquarters wherever he played and said he was grateful for their time together in Atlanta.

Washington has the dubious distinction of striking out more times than any player against Nolan Ryan with 39 in 90 at-bats.

The outfielder also hit the 10,000th homer in the history of the New York Yankees, connecting with Minnesota's Jeff Reardon in 1988.

Washington also played a role on the big screen. In the 1986 movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," the title character catches a foul ball from the Washington bat. The actual footage was from a game at Wrigley Field between the Chicago Cubs and Braves the year before.

Washington was originally signed by A scout Jim Guinn as an undrafted free agent in 1972 and reached the majors two years later at age 19. Guinn also signed Hall of Fame member Rickey Henderson and Babitt, among others.

Washington helped Oakland win its third consecutive World Series title that season in five games over the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 4-for-7 in the Series.

He then hit .308 with 77 RBI and 40 stolen bases the following year when he made his first All-Star team. But he never became a big star in Oakland.

Washington rebounded in the majors for much of his career. He was traded to Texas in spring training in 1977, dealt with the Chicago White Sox for Bobby Bonds the following year, and then was traded to the Mets in 1980.

Washington signed as a free agent with Atlanta prior to the 1981 season and helped the Braves win the National League West in their second season there. He was traded to the New York Yankees in 1986 in a deal that included Ken Griffey Sr., and then spent two seasons with the Angels before ending his New York career with the Yankees in 1990.