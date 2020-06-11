Former Minneapolis Officer Charged with Death of George Floyd Released on Bail

One of four former Minneapolis police officers awaiting trial for the death of George Floyd has been released with a bond of $ 750,000 ($ 1,084,400).

Thomas lane , 37, was released on Wednesday afternoon (the early hours of Thursday Australian time) from the Hennepin County Jail, the facility's website read.

Lane was one of four officers involved in Floyd's arrest on Memorial Day on suspicion of using a counterfeit $ 20 bill. The arrest led to Floyd's death, sparking global protests against racial injustice and police misconduct.

The viewer's video shows then-officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was on the ground in front of a police vehicle.

Lane and another officer held other parts of Floyd's body, along with Chauvin, authorities said in a statement of probable cause.

Floyd, after repeatedly saying that he couldn't breathe, stopped responding. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Chauvin was charged with second degree murder. Lane and the other two officers on the scene, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng, have been accused of aiding and abetting second-degree killings.

From left to right: Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao. (AAP)

Lane's attorney has said that Lane, while Chauvin was pressing on Floyd's neck, suggested more than once that they put Floyd by his side, but Chauvin declined.

"I am concerned about the excited delirium or whatever," Lane said, according to the authorities' probable cause statement. "So we have it upside down," Chauvin replied, according to the document.

Lane had been in the police force for four days when Floyd died and was "doing everything he thought he should do as a four-day police officer," his attorney, Earl Gray, told CNN this week.

The Hennepin County Coroner's Office concluded that the form of Floyd's death was homicide and that the cause was "a cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law suppression, restriction, and neck compression." Cardiopulmonary arrest means that Floyd's heart failed.

A different autopsy, performed by experts hired by Floyd's family, concluded that Floyd died of "sustained pressure suffocation,quot; when his neck and back were compressed. The pressure cut off the blood flow to his brain, determined that autopsy.