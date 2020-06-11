Florida man arrested after allegedly letting 12-year-old jeep drive

A Florida man faces felony charges after police said he let a 12-year-old girl drive his SUV and told him to speed up because he wanted to be a "cool dad," even though he is not her father.

Shaun Michaelsen, 41, allegedly told the officer who arrested him that he is friends with the girl's mother and that the girl and her friend stayed with him for a few days, according to court records.

This backup image provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows Shaun Michaelsen, 41, who is facing felony charges after police said she let a 12-year-old girl drive her SUV and told her to speed it up because he wanted to be a great father. – Even though he is not her father. ((Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office through AP))

He said the girl had asked him earlier if he could drive his Jeep, so he thought "it would be great,quot; and that he was trying to be a "great father," according to the police report.

Michaelsen also told the alleged agents that he had been drinking.

Jupiter Officer Craig Yochum said in his arrest report that he saw the Jeep make an illegal U-turn and then drove away Monday at 12.10 a.m.

It followed, and the Jeep reached speeds of 135 km / h in a 70 km / h zone before it could stop it.

She said that when she asked the 12-year-old why she was driving so fast, she said Michaelsen told her to do it.

Michaelsen is accused of child neglect, which allows an unauthorized person to drive and makes a minor a criminal for buying the girls' vaping pens, he says they requested, according to authorities.