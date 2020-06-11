First look at the graphic novel on historical protest – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: As civic discontent continues, there is clearly a change in culture. Protests are part of progress and give voice to the voiceless, and there is a rich history around the world in changing. The next graphic novel Tiananmen 1989: Our Hopes Shattered It offers the public an insight into one of the often censored protests in history that turned into a tragedy. The graphic novel will be released on June 16, a week after the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre.

Told through a first-hand account by Lun Zhang, French journalist and Asian specialist Adrien Gombeaud, and artist Ameziane, Tiananmen 1989 sheds light on the massacre where more than a million students stood at Tiananmen Square in downtown Beijing, China, calling for democracy. It became widely known as the infamous June 4 incident in China.

The story is told through the eyes of Zhang, a young sociology professor, who joined concerned Chinese citizens as they took to the streets demanding political reforms. The novel features many voices and views, describing how a generation's hope was shattered when authorities opened fire.

With the current landscape and protests around the world stemming from the death of George Floyd and the fight against racial injustice, Tiananmen 1989 it is as relevant as ever.

"While the struggle for human dignity and human rights is present in the United States today as it was in China in 1989, there is a crucial difference, as we strive to achieve freedoms that are still absent in China today: freedom of speech, freedom of demonstration and more, "Zhang told Up News Info. Fortunately, with the current protests in the United States, people can use their right to freedom of expression to improve the situation. For this reason, while there may not be a perfect or ideal system in the world, democracy is a better system than others. "

He continues: "Tragedies like the death of George Floyd occur in China almost every day, but it is not in the news, because the Chinese have no right to demonstrate. In 1989, it may have been a special circumstance that allowed protests by the students, but today it is more difficult to demonstrate on the street in China. I still have hope, with the demonstrations in the United States after the death of George Floyd, that democracy will take a great step forward for human dignity, as we have seen in the past in the United States. I hope that one day the Chinese will be able to walk on the street to commemorate the Tiananmen dead. "

The graphic novel comes from IDW Publishing, which also published graphic novels cut from the same fabric, including Spring in Chernobyl, Burmese moons and After spring

Take a look at the preview of the graphic novel below.

