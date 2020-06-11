Filming schedule details for upcoming films by Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn and John Abraham

The unexpected turn that everyone's lives have taken is incredible. The film industry, like many other sectors, has also been greatly affected. While many movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Atrangi Re, Nikamma, Gangubai Kathiawadi were still in the works, several movies were ready to be released, but now they have no choice but to wait. Speaking about the new guidelines and what's in store for the filming process in the future, a leading newspaper provides a full report.

Ashok Dubey of the Federation of West Indian Film Employees (FWICE) said what the next step in filming life is: "We recently had a conversation with the Association of Film and TV Artists (CINTAA). There is no clarity about insurance coverage for workers and their safety on sets. Their outstanding dues must also be settled. We have scheduled a meeting with the Council of Film and Television Producers of India (IFTPC) to find a solution. No clarity on insurance coverage, we cannot ask workers to return to work. Helmets, harnesses, gloves, masks, disinfectants and other items mentioned in the Government Resolution (GR) must also be met. We want a supervisor in each set to monitor this. Right now, there are only two movie units established in Film City: Gangubai Kathiawadi (starring Alia Bhatt) and Bosco Martis & # 39; below. they could be among those who will start shooting. The question is, are the stars ready to go out? I don't see any filming of movies that start before July. "

Ajay Devgn protagonist Maidaan's director Amit Ravindernath Sharma says his set had to be dismantled due to monsoons and that his film must have outdoor locations due to football matches, its filming remains uncertain. While going to foreign places is impossible, outdoor soccer matches will also have to wait a while. Anees Bazmee, who directs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, had to abruptly stop filming in March due to the closure. They were filming in Lucknow and the filmmaker says he will have to continue filming in Lucknow, but he cannot give a proper date on when filming will resume.



Sanjay Gupta says he could resume filming from mid-July in Hyderabad for his movie Mumbai Saga, starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. Sabbir Khan, director and producer at Nikamma, says: "A shoot involves many factors and we have to plan everything in detail before starting work. Unless you are sure you don't need to start shooting again."

Well we hope things will work out soon and life will go back to normal.