Federal Reserve predicts 15 million Americans will remain unemployed until 2020 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Federal Reserve expects as many as 15 million Americans to remain unemployed by the end of the year, even as the economy continues to recover from the impact of the coronavirus. That assessment is more pessimistic than the Trump administration's bleaker forecast.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell issues the statement of the Federal Open Market Committee on April 29, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Federal Reserve via Getty Images)

Releasing their latest policy statement and economic projections on Wednesday, Fed officials predicted that the nation's unemployment rate will drop from 13.3% to 9% this year, which would be near the peak during the Great Recession.

