Fans call for Trina's dismissal from radio show due to looters' comments with petition

The star of & # 39; LHH: Miami & # 39; He previously generated outrage at the TV star's controversial comments about protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement who he called & # 39; animals & # 39; for looting Miami.

Trina He has issued various apologies and explanations after sparking controversy with his comments on looters during the George Floyd protests in Miami. Despite that, people didn't seem to forgive her when fans launched a petition to be fired from her and Daddy trickThe radio show in its place.

"Katrina Taylor, also known as Trina, is a co-host of the T&T Morning Show program at 99Jamz here in South Florida. Trina has been charged with convicting Miami residents who participated in the recent protests, live in most of the HEINOUS cases in ways, "Shayla Malcolm, who created the petition against him"Love and Hip Hop: Miami"star wrote in description.

She went on to say that she "grouped the protesters and the handful of looters together, Ms. Taylor took it upon herself to refer to the protesters, who were mostly black and people of color, like & # 39; ANIMALS running through the streets & # 39; " in addition to "valuing his & # 39; friends & # 39; s store for the reason and importance of the protests", "comparing police brutality and racially attracted murders with someone killed in a car accident or killed by someone of his own race / community "and" stating that they are not afraid of being arrested by the police because they carry their license, registration and insurance. "

"To my great chagrin, I and many other Black Miami natives have to hear such a derogatory and disrespectful speech from someone who has only been successful because of OUR support," he continued, before criticizing Trina for her "ignorant and grotesque statements" . Then he asked, "Trina needs to be removed from this radio show IMMEDIATELY, it is the only way 99Jamz / Cox Media Group can compensate her listeners." The petition has garnered 12,500 posters so far.

"I remember when Arthur McDuffie was killed by the police and the riots that gripped Overtown and Miami as a whole. I was just a boy, lived with my family, and stayed with me. It is as real now as it was forty years ago." said in the statement. "From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize for any pain I have caused. I live my life with the values ​​of respect and respect for all people, and I will continue to do so. None of us are perfect, but thank God we have the ability to reflect, dissect and start again. "