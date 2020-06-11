Family devastated after father & # 39; healthy & # 39; he wakes up from the seizure and is told he has cancer

A family was devastated after a healthy father woke up in the hospital after a seizure and was told he had stage four cancer.

Lee Howick was rushed to hospital after suffering a seizure in his bathroom in March after being in agony for months with intestinal problems.

Doctors couldn't explain why the 32-year-old patient was in so much pain, according to The Echo.

However, he was diagnosed on March 10, tragically a few days before his daughter Dorothy was born.

When he arrived at the hospital, Mr. Howick was surrounded by tearful family members. It was then that he was told that a CT scan revealed multiple tumors.

They had spread from his intestines to his liver, lungs, and brain.







(Image: Stacey Richardson / SWNS)



Doctors performed emergency brain surgery to remove two tumors, and he's currently undergoing intense chemotherapy to give him a chance to fight.

Lee, a Blackpool building inspector, said: “I was really concerned because I was in constant pain.

“They were going to remove a foot from my intestine. I felt like my stomach was going to explode.

"I am a healthy person. Before these intestinal problems I had no health problems.

“All I know is that one day I woke up in the hospital and was surrounded by my family and everyone was crying.

"To be honest, 12 weeks have passed and it still hasn't sunk."

"For me, I'm being positive, that's all I can do. I take it every day at the same time and look forward to good news."

He added: "I don't want to know how much time I have left."

But her eight-year-old son James-Lee, an avid Liverpool FC fan, has lifted her spirits by completing outrageous challenges that revolve around number 33, which is her father's age in September.

Some of the challenges include 33 kicks, eating 33 candies, and blowing out 33 candles.

So far, the determined boy has raised over £ 12,000 for various holistic treatments, exceeding the target by more than 1,000 percent.

Lee said, "It was amazing to see him do the challenges every day.

"He is that kind of boy, he was not out of the ordinary and I was not surprised at all.

"He is always trying to do whatever he can to help, I am more than proud of him."

"He loves to see people smile and it certainly made me smile.

"I don't think he realized how amazing what he's done is because it's normal for him."

"He has a big head on his shoulders. I don't care about the man he will grow up with.

“I think a couple of days ago it finally occurred to him why he was doing all of this. That he was doing it to keep me alive.

"It bothered him a little bit."

He added: "But it has been difficult to see your son take care of you, when he should take care of him."

Lee's fiancé, Stacey Richardson, gave birth to their first child together, little Dorothy, a few days after receiving the devastating news.

But Stacey, who is a neonatal sister at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, said the cancer diagnosis was "the worst week of our lives."

The 31-year-old man said: “I thought it had to do with his intestine, I never thought it would be cancer.

"It didn't seem real, it was a total shock.

“It was very devastating to discover that the cancer had spread everywhere.

"That first week was the worst week of our lives.







(Image: Stacey Richardson / SWNS)



"But now we are seeing that Lee still has that positive attitude that he always has."

She said the challenges have helped the family maintain a positive attitude during this tumultuous time.

She said, "I think what James-Lee is doing is brilliant, especially during the lockdown.

"It has given us all something to look forward to.

"The NHS has been brilliant, but this fundraiser could give us an opportunity to obtain different holistic treatments for Lee."

Inspirational James-Lee said he wanted to do everything possible to help his father "hero,quot;.

He said, "Dad is my hero, so I wanted to do my best to help.

“Some of the challenges were really difficult, but also fun.

"I hope we can help Dad get the treatment he needs."

You can donate to the family cause here.