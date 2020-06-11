Faith Stowers breaks the silence by dismissing racist stars from the & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39;

Faith Stowers, the only black person to have honored the cast of the Bravo show, Vanderpump Rules, has broken her silence after it was revealed that cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute had been fired for their racist antics.

"I didn't know how to react to the news that they were fired. I don't wish that on anyone," he told HollywoodLife. "I was excited that [Bravo, the parent network] was going to listen to us and do something about it. That is what made me feel good because they are showing that they are not going to tolerate any social injustice and that makes me feel I really feel proud to be part of this company, "added Faith.

Newcomers Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens were also fired for their racist behavior. Viewers of the show are now calling for cast members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright to be removed from the show for past homophobic comments.