Expect warm, mainly dry temperatures over the weekend

The Denver weather forecast calls for a couple of sunny days on Thursday and Friday, with an elevated temperature of around 90 over the weekend.





On Thursday in Denver, the winds will be light and the high temperature should reach 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. On Friday the winds will pick up a bit, with gusts up to 20 mph as the high temperature reaches 90 degrees.

Scattered afternoon and evening storms in the mountains are expected from Friday through next week. According to the weather service, isolated mountain storms are likely to trigger lightning, small hail, and winds over 40 mph.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in Denver on Saturday, the weather service said. The sky will be partially sunny and the high temperature will reach 90 degrees again. Denver will see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon on Sunday as the high temperature rises one level to 91 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

According to the weather service, the potential for critical fire weather conditions returns Saturday and Sunday through parts of the southeastern plains.