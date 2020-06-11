Ewan McGregor finalizes the divorce with a wife of 22 years

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Fargo & # 39; He has become legally single again when his divorce from Eve Mavrakis, the mother of his four daughters, was reportedly finalized two years after the separation.

Ewan McGregor his divorce is allegedly finalized Eva Mavrakis.

The actor met the production designer on the set of "Kavanagh QC"And they were married in 1995. However, the couple separated after 22 years of marriage, and the screen star filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, in January 2018.

And now, more than two years later, the divorce has been made official, according to new legal documents obtained by The Blast showing that the former couple settled his estate earlier this month, June 2020.

The website added that McGregor and Mavrakis had submitted a plan to the court detailing their financial agreement.

It remains to be seen what arrangements have been made regarding the custody of the four daughters of the former: Clara, Jamyan, 19, Esther, 18 and Anouk, age nine, when McGregor applied for joint custody, while Mavrakis requested custody. exclusive physics. with Ewan receiving visits.

Relations between McGregor and his older daughter Clara were initially quite tense after their separation from Mavrakis and the confirmation of their romance with their "Fargo"co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead – whom the 24-year-old called a "piece of trash" in an Instagram comment in July 2018.

Two months later, Clara spoke to The Times about the comment, admitting that she was "angry and upset" after seeing photos of her father with Winstead.

"He had accumulated a lot and a lot to deal with, not to make excuses or anything, but yes, it was not my best moment," he told the publication.