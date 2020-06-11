Eva Amurri is sincere about the decision to wean the baby at three months

Instagram

Susan Sarandon's daughter, who hosted her third child Mateo with her ex-husband Kyle Martino in March, shares her breastfeeding journey in a new blog post.

New mom Eva Amurri You are weaning your newborn from breastfeeding after you begin to feel "emotionally and physically" drained.

Susan SarandonThe actress's daughter welcomed her third child, little Mateo Antoni, with her ex-husband. Kyle martino In March, but almost three months after being the mother of three children, Eva finds herself really struggling amidst the stress of breastfeeding.

The 35-year-old woman admits that she previously had to transition her now-five-year-old daughter Marlowe to formula at four months, while also finding herself in a similar mental health situation with her son Major, now three years, when he was an infant.

"The decision to wean is super personal for each woman and can come with a lot of excitement, especially since each woman's decision to wean can be linked to deep-seated feelings of frustration, shame, sadness, relief, or pressure," writes Eva. on his blog

"There is no one right way to feed a baby, in my opinion, and it takes three children for me to firmly feel the right to that opinion."

Eva admits that her third breastfeeding trip has been "overwhelmingly positive," but adds: "I realized that what is taking away emotionally and physically is leaving me more exhausted than I would like as a working single mother. two other children. "

She continues to share that the weaning process has already been "quite emotional" after a few "nuts" and concludes: "Since I've been a formula-feeding mother and a breast-feeding mother, I know it will take that long. However, what finally unites us is what unites us. I know our bond is written in the stars, and not as a result of how I feed it. I am so glad to know this now when I begin the emotional process of weaning! "

Eva and soccer expert Martino announced their separation in November (19), two months after sharing their news about the pregnancy, and finalized their divorce in February.