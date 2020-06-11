Europe's Just Eat Takeaway to Buy Grubhub for $ 7.3 Billion – Latest News

European food ordering company Just Eat Takeaway.com NV said it agreed to buy Grubhub Inc in a stock deal that, if completed, would create the world's largest food delivery company outside of China.

The deal would create "a company built around four of the world's largest profit funds in food delivery: the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Germany," the companies said in a joint statement.

For Grubhub, the deal offers an escape from the antitrust concerns that plagued his talks with the Uber Eats division of transportation firm Uber Technologies Inc.

Uber reached out to Chicago-based Grubhub in May for a stock deal that fell apart this week. In a statement, Uber said the food delivery industry needs consolidation, but "that does not mean we are interested in making any deal, at any price, with any player."

Media reports of the Uber offer prompted Just Eat Takeaway to come up with its own offer, Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney told Reuters in a phone interview.

Just Eat recently acquired Takeaway in January for $ 7.8 billion.

Maloney has known billionaire Just Eat Takeaway CEO Jitse Groen since 2007, and both companies have similar models based on being a marketplace for customers to find and order restaurants, Maloney said.

The European firm submitted an offer "at a price that made the decision very easy," Maloney said. The deal also provides Grubhub with "financial strength and flexibility."

Grubhub's share price rose nearly 6% in the aftermarket, and Just Eat Takeaway shares closed more than 13% in Amsterdam after the companies revealed they were in late-afternoon talks.

Experts say consolidation is long overdue in the US restaurant delivery sector. USA, where demand is increasing, especially as many people stay home to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Just Eat Takeaway said it expects to close the deal in the first quarter of 2021, pending shareholder approval and regulations.

Chris Sagers, who teaches at Ohio's Cleveland-Marshall School of Law, said an agreement between Grubhub and Just Eat Takeaway should get easy approval from US antitrust agents. USA

The combined company will be based in Amsterdam.

The companies said in a presentation that Just Eat Takeaway had revenue in 2019 of 1.5 billion euros ($ 1.7 billion), compared to Grubhub's 1.2 billion euros.

In a trade update, the companies said order growth increased 41% in the companies' major markets in April and May, as the coronavirus outbreak caused an increase in the use of online food services.

Groen founded Takeaway in 2000 while still a student and oversaw its growth through a series of acquisitions, including a 2018 deal to buy rival Delivery Hero's German operations.

Groen owns a 10.29% stake in Just Eat Takeaway prior to the Grubhub deal.

