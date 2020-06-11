EU wants tech giants to do more to counter fake virus news

BRUSSELS – A senior European Union official warned online platforms like Google and Facebook on Wednesday to step up the fight against fake news coming mainly from countries like China and Russia, but praised Twitter's approach to verifying a tweet from the president of the United States, Donald Trump. .

Revealing a plan to combat disinformation related to the coronavirus, European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said she wants online technology companies to provide much more detailed reports each month than they currently do on the steps they are taking to prevent a false "infodemic,quot; news.

The EU commission said that "foreign actors and certain third countries, in particular Russia and China,quot; are flooding Europe with "directed influence operations and disinformation campaigns,quot;. He cited dangerous misinformation as claims that drinking bleach can cure the disease and that washing hands does not help prevent its spread.

"I am afraid the disinformation flow will continue," Jourova said, adding that vaccination appears to be the next big topic subject to misinformation. He cited a study showing "that the willingness to apply the vaccine in Germany decreased by almost 20 percentage points in less than two months."

The virus has infected 7.2 million people worldwide and has killed nearly 412,000, about 180,000 of them in Europe, according to official figures from Johns Hopkins University. The actual number is believed to be much higher because many people died without being tested.

Jourova praised the US digital giants. USA They accepted additional scrutiny under a voluntary code of practice aimed at stopping the spread of disinformation linked to the virus, but told reporters that this is only a first step and that "there is room for improvement."

“They have to open up and offer more evidence that the measures they have taken are working well. They also have to allow the public to independently identify new threats. We invite you now to provide monthly reports with more detailed information than ever before, "said Jourova.

He noted that the TikTok short video app would soon subscribe to the disinformation code of practice, released in 2018.

While the commission praised the platforms for removing millions of misleading ads, some of which tricked consumers into buying expensive or potentially dangerous products, Jourova asked the companies "to provide monthly reports with more detailed information than ever."

Reports should include what they are doing to promote trusted and authoritative content, data on how information from national and international health agencies stand out, the steps they are taking to improve user awareness, and details about any network manipulation. social by companies. Might find.

Jourova played down concerns that the EU commission, which proposes laws in the 27-nation bloc and ensures they are followed, plans to regulate misinformation, saying, "I don't want to create a real ministry."

But he praised Twitter's approach last month, when it placed fact-check warnings in two tweets from Trump's own account that called the ballots by mail "fraudulent,quot; and predicted problems with the November US election.

Beneath the tweets, there is now a "Get the facts about mail ballots,quot; link that guides users to a Twitter "moments,quot; page with fact checks and news stories about Trump's unsubstantiated claims. .

"I support Twitter's reaction to President Trump's tweets," Jourova told reporters. “They did not remove it. We can all see it. They provided verified factual information and promoted facts. "

The big tech companies in the US The US, which has been submitting monthly reports since February 2019 on progress in eradicating general fake news from their platforms, said they supported the new EU request for more detailed data on their work to limit disinformation and virus-related advertising.

"We share the European Commission's goal of reducing misinformation about COVID-19," Facebook said in a statement. The company highlighted its efforts to verify the facts, label the content and "eliminate hundreds of thousands of misinformations about the virus that could cause imminent physical harm."

Twitter has been "engaging with the European Commission, as well as with industry partners, civil society and the research community, since February specifically on COVID-19," said Sinead McSweeney, its vice president for public policy. The social media company said it was strengthening the way it addresses misinformation, including promoting better media literacy across the EU.

Google said it is cooperating with Jourova and the national authorities and is committed to finding "new and creative ways to continue the fight against disinformation."

___

Kelvin Chan in London contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak