Episode of & # 39; Germans & # 39; Fawlty Towers is taken off the air

An episode of Fawlty Towers from which the N-word and other offensive terms had previously been removed was removed from the BBC's UKTV player.

The 1975 episode titled The Germans, fondly remembered for the repeated line "don't mention war," is the latest in a series of British shows that are selected from broadcast sites.

The controversial Little Britain has been removed from Netflix, BBC iPlayer and BritBox.

And on Wednesday, Ant and Dec issued an apology to their Twitter followers for & # 39; impersonating people of color & # 39; during the sketches of & # 39; comedy & # 39; on Saturday Night Takeaway.

It is unclear why the Fawlty Towers episode, which involves John Cleese's Basil Fawlty who offends German guests by mentioning World War II, has been removed.

She previously faced criticism for a stream of racist language when long-time hotel resident Major Gowen, played by Ballard Berkeley, remembers the time it took for a friend to watch cricket on The Oval.

The Major says: "The strange thing was that throughout the morning he referred to the Indians as n ***** s." And he adds: "" No, no, no, no, "I said," n ** *** s are West Indians, these people are w ** s. "

"No, no, no," she said, "all cricketers are n ***** s." "

In 2013, the BBC removed offensive language from future broadcasts, arguing that public attitudes had "significantly changed," acting with the full backing of writer Cleese.

It was unclear last night if the currently airing episode contained the Major's racist language.

Fawlty also seems shocked when he is treated by a black doctor at the hospital on the show.

A UKTV spokesperson told The Guardian: "We are not commenting on individual titles. However, we regularly review our shows and make edits, add warnings, and make schedule changes when necessary to ensure that our channels meet our expectations. audience & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The same day came when the hit show Gavin and Stacey faced criticism from viewers demanding their removal from television schedules.

Critics are calling for the popular comedy, written by James Corden and Ruth Jones, to be dragged down in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The main bone of the dispute comes from the characters described in the show as & # 39; Chinese Alan & # 39; and & # 39; Seth, the black boy & # 39 ;.

Gavin and Stacey have become the latest series to be dragged into a row of races, as viewers demand their removal from television schedules.

Social media users have turned to Twitter to ask that Gavin and Stacey be removed.

One user wrote: & # 39; With all this culture of cancellation, I hope @bbc now remove #gavinandstacey from @bbciplayer, @netflix @BritBox_UK.

"The show is misogynistic, racist, homophobic, and guilty of fat embarrassment."

This week the BBC removed Little Britain (pictured) and Netflix purged Noel Fielding's The Mighty Boosh and The League Of Gentlemen following protests by Black Lives Matter protesters.

Another tweeted James Corden directly and asked, & # 39; Wondering why none of his #gavinandstacey characters were played by BAME actors?

“ I can only remember one black character: a threesome man with Pete and Dawn in one episode.

& # 39; His race was the subject of several jokes. James is not great!

One user wrote: & # 39; With all this cancellation culture, I hope @bbc will now remove #gavinandstacey from @bbciplayer, @netflix @ BritBox_UK & # 39;

A third commenter added: "If we are eliminating Little Britain, we can also get rid of Gavin and Stacey."

Referring to the other programs that have already been removed, one user simply wrote: & # 39; Gavin and Stacey, please … & # 39;

But others rushed to defend the program with a social media user commenting: & # 39; Gavin and Stacey ?????? now you've crossed the line (sic). "

Another added: & # 39; If Gavin and Stacey are eliminated, I'm done.

Tweeting directly to James Corden, a third party wrote: & # 39; @JKCorden, don't you dare apologize for Gavin and Stacey. If it were 100% PC, it would not resonate or represent real life. It's comedy and if people don't like it, they can change the channel. "

It comes after viewers of Gavin and Stacey criticized the Christmas special last year for using a homophobic insult.

The long-awaited episode saw Nessa and Uncle Bryn sing the popular Christmas song from The Pogues.

The lyrics of the song: You're a bastard, you're a worm, you're a filthy shit, it contains a homophobic insult, and viewers weren't impressed with the offensive word used.

A social media user said, 'Well, that confirms it. #GavinandStacey is rubbish. #fairytaleofnewyork ".

Dr. Laura Humphreys tweeted, “ I enjoyed #GavinandStacey, it's not innovative but it's a good service for fans.

& # 39; But the uncensored New York fairy tale was completely unnecessary and made me feel disgusting. This is not a show that normally hits & # 39 ;.

And a user named Bethany said: & # 39; not to rekindle the annual plot of the New York fairy tale, but not feel good about the special gavin and stacey that makes the gay character locked up sing the F word. & # 39;

But not everyone was offended by the use of the word in the popular Christmas song.

A tweeter said: & # 39; All the upset about Fairytale of New York in #GavinandStacey is a little crazy. It is a song, it is an old song and that was the lyrics used.

& # 39; The lyrics were sung by an LGBTQ + character in a fun and safe way. I was not offended as a gay boy. It is just one letter in a scene.

And Mark Reese said, "Just when I thought New York's fairy tale couldn't get any better."

The BBC has already defended its decision to broadcast the song in its uncensored version, citing its continued popularity with the public.

A spokesperson said: "Fairytale of New York is a very popular and much-loved Christmas song that is widely played throughout the holiday season, and the lyrics are well established with the public."

Gay rights activist Peter Tatchell previously told the Times that he opposed the BBC's decision not to censor the insult when played on the radio.

He said: "The BBC would not screen a Christmas song with the word n ​​on it." It would be considered deeply prejudiced and unacceptable. So why double standards when it comes to the f-word?

The controversy comes after a host of other shows were removed, including Noel Fielding's The Mighty Boosh, The League Of Gentlemen, and Little Britain.

The Mighty Boosh features a character named The Spirit Of Jazz, played by show creator Fielding, who claims to portray the ghost of fictional jazz musician Howlin & # 39; Jimmy Jefferson.

The 47-year-old actor and comedian has yet to respond to Netflix's decision to withdraw the series from the streaming service. has reached out to a spokesperson for comment.

The shows are being phased out of the streaming service after the recent Black Lives Matter protests that have taken place primarily in the US. USA And the United Kingdom.

Fielding, who is hosting The Great British Bake Off these days, played a black character with dreadlocks in his old sitcom off the wall, aired from 1998 to 2009, with a single in 2013.

The spirit of jazz has sparked many discussions about racism, and Fielding also found himself in the hot water after a black-painted image of him emerged as he dressed as tennis star Bjorn Borg.

The League Of Gentlemen was withdrawn due to its black-faced character Papa Lazarou, and more movies and TV shows are facing the removal of streaming services for 'racist' stereotypes.

The controversial character was played by white actor Reece Shearsmith. Has been strongly criticized over the years for his painted face.

The show was pulled from Netflix in the UK a week before its June 19 due date, along with the Canadian series The Drunk And On Drugs Happy Funtime Hour, which also features two characters on blackface.

Netflix also removed the controversial shows by comedian Chris Lilley Summer Heights High, We Can Be Heroes, Jonah From Tonga and Angry Boys in Australia and New Zealand, Deadline reported.

His most recent series Lunatics, which was created in collaboration with Netflix, is still available to stream despite accusations of racism and a black face in Lilley's portrayal of a transracial woman.

Netflix has added a section of Black Lives Matter to its streaming service.

In a statement detailing the move, Netflix explained that the goal is to highlight 'powerful and complex narratives about the black experience'.

The Black Lives Matter section of the site features 47 movies and series including Beyonce's homecoming, dear whites and when they see us.

A broadcast service spokesperson explained: & # 39; When we say Black Lives Matter, we also mean that Black's narration is important …

“ Understanding that our commitment to true systemic change will take time, we begin by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the experience of blacks …

"When you log on to Netflix today, you'll see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell complex and layered stories of racial injustice and blackness in the United States."

On Wednesday, Ant and Dec issued an apology to their Twitter followers for & # 39; impersonating people of color & # 39; during the sketches of & # 39; comedy & # 39; on Saturday Night Takeaway.

They reached the microblogging site on Wednesday night and posted: & # 39; During past episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, we impersonated people of color in the undercover segment of the show.

"We realize this was wrong and we want to say that we sincerely regret all those who were offended."

& # 39; We stopped doing this on purpose several years ago and we certainly wouldn't do these sketches today

“ We had already taken steps to ensure the footage was filmed, and we have recently confirmed again with ITV that these segments, and any other historical content that may offend, are not featured on either the ITV Hub or YouTube channel Saturday Night Takeaway. . & # 39;

Last year, the couple crashed when old images of the black-faced duo resurfaced.

During some of their many undercover sketches of Ant & Dec on the hit ITV show, the host duo changed their skin color and used prosthetics to portray made-up characters in an effort to fool their famous friends.

One of the most controversial parodies saw them dressing up as two fictional Jamaican women, & # 39; Patty and Bernice & # 39 ;, in an attempt to joke around with Emmerdale cast members in 2003.

Little Britain has been removed from Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and BritBox amid concerns that the use of black-faced characters in the series is no longer acceptable.

In an apparent reaction to the Black Lives Matter protests, Netflix pulled Matt Lucas, 46, and David Walliams, 48, on Friday, along with the couple's other comedy Come Fly With Me.

On Monday, the BBC and BritBox confirmed that they had also decided to remove Little Britain, saying "times have changed,quot; since the show first aired.

When asked if more shows would be removed, a BBC spokesperson told : "The change only affects Little Britain."

Gone With The Wind has also been temporarily removed by HBO Max from its streaming platform after it was criticized for romanticizing slavery.

The 1939 Civil War epic, starring Clark Gable as Rhett Butler and Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O & # 39; Hara, is based on a novel written three years earlier by Margaret Mitchell.

It tells the story of a turbulent romance during the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Hattie McDaniel, who would have turned 127 today, won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film, becoming the first African American to win an Oscar.

The film has been viewed through a more critical lens in recent years, and many wonder if a film that overlooks the horrors of slavery has yet to be shown.

League of Gentlemen, which was created by the BBC, and three of Chris Lilley's shows are still available to watch through the broadcaster's streaming service.

The League of Gentleman stars have previously defended the controversial character of Papa Lazarou, and Shearsmith told The Independent in February: "I was not a black man."

"It was always this clown makeup and we came up with what we thought was the scariest idea of ​​any kind of Child Catcher," he added. "And I don't think we had any complaints then."

The show, which Stars Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton and Shearsmith, follow several residents of the fictional town of Royston Vasey. It premiered on BBC Two in 1999.

His removal from Netflix follows All 4's decision to remove Bo & # 39; Selecta, who posed as black stars like Craig David, Trisha Goddard and Michael Jackson.

He was pulled out of 4 after creator Leigh Francis recently issued a tearful apology. However, it is still available on Prime Video.

The second round of eliminations suggests an uncertain future for other popular comedy series featuring similar techniques, although many are still available for viewing on streaming sites.

Will these TV shows and movies also be removed from streaming services? After HBO Max retired Gone With The Wind and Netflix eliminated The League of Gentlemen amid protests by George Floyd, the focus was on other films that are now at risk of being phased out. Mainly among them are several classic Disney movies hosted on the Disney + streaming service. They include Dumbo (1941), Swiss Family Robinson (1940 and 1960), Fantasia (1940), Peter Pan (1953), Lady and the Tramp (1955), The Sign of Zorro (1958), Jungle Book (1967), and The Aristocats (1970). Dumbo contains racist stereotypes of African-Americans at the time in the form of black crows, who use jive-like speech patterns. The lead bird is even called Jim Crow, a nod to the Jim Crow racist segregationist laws of the time, and is voiced by a white actor. The 1941 Disney classic movie Dumbo Swiss Family Robinson airs on Disney + with a warning As of last November, all the previous classics are broadcast on the broadcast network with the warning that & # 39; may contain outdated cultural representations & # 39; or that may contain images of characters smoking. No new measures have yet been announced as the Black Lives Matter protests spread globally, but bosses are expected to turn their attention to other movies with the aforementioned Disney movies seemingly at greater risk. The service no longer shows the 1946 movie Song of the South due to its outdated racial stereotypes. Disney President Bob Iger said earlier this year, "It just wasn't appropriate in today's world." Old Warner Brothers cartoons, like Tom and Jerry, are already airing with a caveat about cultural sensitivity. A movie not expected to be available for streaming is Birth Of A Nation (1915), the DW Griffith movie hailed as the birth of cinema. The film portrays the Ku Klux Klan as sympathetic characters.

Netflix's decision Friday to remove the two series from Lucas and Walliams sparked the subscribers' wrath of the service, who were upset when they discovered that the two shows had been canceled.

Journalist and former MEP Daniel Hannan was one of those who spoke.

He wrote: "There is an unbearable presumption in rushing to condemn Ali G, Bo & # 39; Selecta or other shows that were fine until the day before yesterday. As if to say: & # 39; Everyone thought this was fine, but look, I'm more sensitive than you guys. Hmmm maybe you're more arrogant.

But it is understood that the company believed it was the right thing to do.

The move is likely to lead to more outdated shows that can be seen as racist to be removed.

Those angered by the move said they were "furious,quot; and & # 39; gutted & # 39; for the decision.

Some viewers complained that they were watching the series.

A viewer said that people should be able to make their "own decisions."

But others have voiced growing concern over sketches showing comedians wearing makeup to portray different races, amid claims that it was offensive.

A viewer said they were "surprised,quot; that it had been available.

In Little Britain, David Walliams wore makeup to play spa guest Desiree DeVere. In Come Fly With Me, she played the & # 39; passenger liaison officer & # 39; Moses Beacon and airline chief Omar Baba, while Lucas' characters included cafeteria worker Precious Little.

IPlayer de la BBC transmitía la primera serie de Little Britain que incluía una escena en la que la pareja estaba hecha para parecer artistas de cara negra. Pero ahora ha bajado la serie.

Un portavoz de la BBC dijo: 'Hay mucha programación histórica disponible en BBC iPlayer, que revisamos regularmente. Los tiempos han cambiado desde que Little Britain se emitió por primera vez, por lo que actualmente no está disponible en BBC iPlayer ''.

BritBox, el servicio de transmisión de ITV y la BBC, que había estado mostrando tres series de Little Britain, ahora también ha eliminado el programa.

Anoche dijo: 'Los tiempos han cambiado desde que Little Britain se emitió por primera vez, por lo que actualmente no está disponible en BritBox. Come Fly With Me no ha estado disponible en el servicio durante seis meses '.

Hubo una reacción mixta a la decisión de Netflix de retirar del servicio tanto a Little Britain como a The League of Gentlemen.

Un usuario dijo en Twitter: 'League of Gentlemen ha sido eliminado de Netflix por el uso de blackface.

'No hay palabras.'

Otro escribió: "Absolutamente furioso de que Little Britain y Come Fly With Me hayan sido retirados de Netflix,quot;.

"Little Britain y Come Fly With Me han sido eliminados de Netflix … así que ahora no puedo ver estos programas porque no te gusta,quot;, dijo un tercero.

'Quiero vivir en un país libre y tomar mis propias decisiones. No es un régimen opresivo donde me dicen lo que puedo y no puedo ver.

Pero otro espectador dijo el viernes: "Soy culpable de ver Little Britain y Come Fly With Me y mirar más allá de la cara negra, pero todos debemos enfrentar y aceptar que esto era inaceptable y todavía se muestra en Netflix,quot;.

Otra persona que habló a fines de la semana pasada le dijo a Netflix: 'Derriba a Little Britain.

"Por favor, no respalden un espectáculo que perpetúa los estereotipos de los grupos minoritarios y hace un hazmerreír de personas que tienen que luchar por la igualdad básica en la vida,quot;.

Esto se produce después de que el comediante Leigh Francis se disculpó entre lágrimas por hacerse pasar por estrellas negras en su programa Bo 'Selecta.

Dijo que había estado pensando en su programa de Channel 4 y no se había dado cuenta en ese momento de lo ofensivo que era.

Una portavoz de Channel 4 dijo: "Apoyamos a Leigh en su decisión de reflexionar sobre Bo Selecta a la luz de los acontecimientos recientes y hemos acordado con él eliminar el programa del archivo All 4,quot;.