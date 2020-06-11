Emma Watson weighs on controversial J.K. Rowling Tweets – Up News Info

Harry Potter Star Emma Watson has become the latest figure to influence the controversy sparked by the author of the J.K. Rowling's series of tweets about trans people.

"Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told that they are not who they say they are," Watson wrote on his own Twitter account. "I want my trans followers to know that I and many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

“I donated to @Mermaids_Gender and @mamacash (two related charities). If you can, you may feel inclined to do the same, "he said, adding" Happy # PRIDE2020. Sending love x ".

Rowling has a controversial story about her public comments about trans people. Last year, she was criticized for supporting Maya Forstater, a researcher who claimed that people cannot change their biological sex. That controversy stirred again over the weekend when Rowling tweeted again expressing her views on the matter.

"If sex is not real, there is no attraction to the same sex. If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many people to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It is not hate to tell the truth, "he wrote.

Along with widespread condemnation from the trans community, Rowling's words were also criticized band Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and Fantastic beasts star Eddie Redmayne.

Yesterday, Rowling posted a 3,600-word essay on her website to clarify her views. She also revealed in the piece that she is a survivor of sexual assault.