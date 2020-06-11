Emma Watson delves into J.K. Rowling row & # 39; transphobia & # 39;

This is not an easy piece to write, for reasons that will soon become clear, but I know it is time to explain myself about a problem surrounded by toxicity. I write this without any desire to add to that toxicity.

For people who don't know: Last December I tweeted my support for Maya Forstater, a tax specialist who had lost her job for what were considered 'transphobic' tweets. She took her case to an employment court and asked the judge to rule on whether the philosophical belief that sex is determined by biology is protected by law. Judge Tayler ruled that it was not.

My interest in trans issues preceded Maya's case by almost two years, during which I closely followed the debate on the concept of gender identity. I met trans people, read various books, blogs and articles written by trans people, gender specialists, intersex people, psychologists, protection experts, social workers and doctors, and followed the speech online and in traditional media. On one level, my interest in this topic has been professional, because I am writing a criminal series, currently set, and my fictional detective is old enough to be interested and affected by these topics, but on another, it is intensely personal, like I'm going to explain.

All the time I've been researching and learning, the allegations and threats from trans activists have been bubbling up in my Twitter timeline. Initially, this was caused by a 'like'. When I first became interested in gender identity and transgender issues, I started capturing comments that interested me, as a way to remind myself of what I might want to investigate later. On one occasion I absentmindedly liked it instead of taking a screenshot. That single "like,quot; was considered evidence of wrong thinking, and a persistent low level of bullying began.

Months later, I compounded my accidental "like,quot; crime by following Magdalen Burns on Twitter. Magdalen was an immensely brave young feminist and lesbian who was dying of an aggressive brain tumor. I followed her because I wanted to contact her directly, which I managed to do. However, as Magdalen believed in the importance of biological sex and did not believe that lesbians should be called fanatics for not dating trans women with penises, the dots joined the heads of trans Twitter activists and the level of social media. . increased abuse.

I mention all of this just to explain that I knew perfectly well what was going to happen when I supported Maya. I must have been on my fourth or fifth cancellation by then. I was expecting threats of violence, to be told that I was literally killing trans people with my hatred, to be called a pussy and a bitch and, of course, to burn my books, although a particularly abusive man told me that he had composted them. .

What I did not expect after my cancellation was the avalanche of emails and letters that invaded me, the vast majority of which were positive, grateful and supportive. They come from a representative sample of kind, empathetic and intelligent people, some of them working in fields related to gender dysphoria and trans people, who are deeply concerned about the way in which a socio-political concept influences politics, medical practice and safeguards They are concerned about the dangers to young people, gay people and the erosion of the rights of women and girls. Above all, they are concerned about a climate of fear that serves no one, least of all trans youth, alright.

I pulled out of Twitter for many months before and after tweeting support for Maya, because I knew I wasn't doing anything good for my mental health. I only came back because I wanted to share a free children's book during the pandemic. Immediately, activists who clearly believe themselves to be good, kind and progressive people returned to my timeline, assuming the right to monitor my speech, accuse me of hatred, call me misogynistic insults and, above all, like all the women involved in this debate. will know – TERF.

If you didn't already know, why should you? – & # 39; TERF & # 39; is an acronym coined by trans activists, which stands for Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist. In practice, a large sample of women is called TERF, and the vast majority have never been a radical feminist. Examples of so-called TERFs range from the mother of a gay boy who feared her son would want to make the transition to escape homophobic bullying, to a hitherto totally feminist older lady who vowed never to visit Marks & Spencer again because they are allowing any man who says they identify themselves as women in the women's locker room. Ironically, radical feminists are not even transexclusive: they include trans men in their feminism, because women were born.

But the TERFery accusations have been enough to intimidate many people, institutions, and organizations I once admired, who cringe at playground tactics. They will call us transphobic! They'll say I hate trans people! What's next, they'll say you have fleas? Speaking as a biological woman, many people in positions of power really need to cultivate a pair (which is certainly literally possible, depending on the type of people who argue that the clownfish proves that humans are not a dimorphic species).

So why am I doing this? Why talk? Why don't I do my research quietly and keep my head down?

Well, I have five reasons to be concerned about the new trans activism and decide what I need to talk about.

First of all, I have a charitable trust that focuses on alleviating social deprivation in Scotland, with a particular emphasis on women and children. Among other things, my trust supports projects for female prisoners and survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. I also funded medical research on MS, a disease that behaves very differently in men and women. For a time it became clear to me that the new trans activism is having (or is likely to have, if all its demands are met) a significant impact on many of the causes I support, because it is pushing to erode the legal definition of sex and replace it with gender.

The second reason is that I am a former teacher and founder of a children's charity, which interests me both in education and protection. Like many others, I have deep concerns about the effect the trans rights movement is having on both of them.

The third is that, as a highly prohibited author, I am interested in freedom of expression and have defended it publicly, even before Donald Trump.

The fourth is where things start to get truly personal. I am concerned about the huge explosion in young women who want to make the transition and also the increasing number of people who seem to be detransituting (returning to their original sex), because they regret having taken measures that, in some cases, have altered their bodies. irrevocably, and took away their fertility. Some say they decided to make the transition after realizing they were attracted to same-sex people, and that the transition was driven in part by homophobia, either in society or in their families.

Most people probably don't know, until I started researching this problem, I didn't know, that ten years ago, most people who wanted to transition to the opposite sex were men. That relationship has now been reversed. The UK has seen a 4400% increase in girls referred for transitional treatment. Autistic girls are vastly overrepresented in their numbers.

The same phenomenon has been seen in the United States. In 2018, American doctor and researcher Lisa Littman set out to explore it. In an interview, she said:

& # 39; Parents online described a very unusual pattern of transgender identification in which multiple friends and even entire groups of friends were identified transgender at the same time. I would have been negligent if I hadn't considered social contagion and peer influences as potential factors & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Littman cited Tumblr, Reddit, Instagram and YouTube as contributing factors to the fast-onset Gender Dysphoria, where he believes that in the area of ​​transgender identification "young people have created particularly insular echo chambers."

His role caused a furor. She was accused of bias and of spreading misinformation about transgender people, subjected to a tsunami of abuse and a concerted campaign to discredit her and her work. The newspaper disconnected the document and reviewed it again before republishing it. However, his career received a blow similar to that suffered by Maya Forstater. Lisa Littman had dared to challenge one of the central tenets of trans activism, which is that a person's gender identity is innate, such as sexual orientation. No one, activists insisted, could be persuaded to be trans.

The argument of many current trans activists is that if you don't let a gender-dysphoric teenager make the transition, they will kill themselves. In an article explaining why he quit the psychiatrist at Tavistock (an NHS gender clinic in England), Marcus Evans stated that claims that boys will commit suicide if they are not allowed to transition do not substantially align with any data or Solid study in this area. They also don't align with the cases I've come across for decades as a psychotherapist.

The writings of young transsexuals reveal a remarkably sensitive and intelligent group of people. The more I read about her gender dysphoria, with her insightful descriptions of anxiety, dissociation, eating disorders, self-harm, and self-hatred, the more I wondered if she had been born 30 years later. I, too, could have tried the transition. The lure of escaping femininity would have been enormous. I struggled with severe OCD when I was a teenager. If I had found community and sympathy online that I couldn't find in my immediate surroundings, I think I might have been persuaded to become the son my father had openly said I would prefer.

When I read about gender identity theory, I remember how mentally sexless I felt in youth. I remember Colette's description of herself as & # 39; mental hermaphrodite & # 39; and the words of Simone de Beauvoir: & # 39; It is perfectly natural for the future woman to feel outraged by the limitations imposed by her sex. The real question is not why you should reject them: the problem is rather understanding why you accept them.

Since I had no realistic chance of becoming a man in the 1980s, it was books and music that helped me overcome my mental health issues and the sexualized scrutiny and judgment that force so many girls to fight their bodies. . as a teenager Fortunately for me, I found my own sense of otherness and my ambivalence about being a woman, reflected in the work of writers and musicians who assured me that, despite everything, a sexist world tries to cast women with bodies It is okay not to feel pink, frilly, and comfortable inside your own head; It's okay to feel confused, dark, both sexual and non-sexual, without knowing what or who you are.

I want to be very clear here: I know that transition will be a solution for some gender dysfunctional people, although I am also aware through extensive research that studies have consistently shown that 60-90% of gender dysfunctional teens They'll grow out of their dysphoria. I've been told over and over again that I only meet a few trans people. I have: In addition to some younger people, who were all adorable, I know a self-described transsexual woman who is older than me and wonderful. Although she is open about her past as a gay man, it has always been difficult for me to think of her as more than a woman, and I think (and I certainly hope) that she is completely happy that she made the transition. However, as he was older, he went through a long and rigorous process of evaluation, psychotherapy, and staged transformation. The current explosion of trans activism is urging the elimination of almost all the robust systems through which candidates for sexual reassignment ever had to go through. A man who intends not to have surgery and not take hormones can now obtain a Certificate of Gender Recognition and be a woman in the eyes of the law. Many people are not aware of this.

We are living the most misogynistic period I have ever experienced. In the 80s, I imagined that my future daughters, if they had any, would have it much better than ever, but between the backlash against feminism and an online culture saturated with pornography, I think things have gotten significantly worse for girls. . I have never seen denigrated and dehumanized women as they are now. From the leader of the long history of sexual assault allegations in the free world and his proud boast of & # 39; grab them by the pussy & # 39 ;, to the incel movement (& # 39; involuntarily celibate & # 39;) that unleashes women who don't give them sex, to trans activists who declare that TERFs need beatings and re-education, men across the political spectrum seem to agree: women are looking for trouble. Everywhere, women are told to shut up and sit down, or else.

I have read all the arguments about femininity that does not reside in the sexed body, and the claims that biological women have no common experiences, and I also find them deeply misogynistic and regressive. It is also clear that one of the goals of denying the importance of sex is to erode what some seem to see as the cruelly segregationist notion that women have their own biological realities or, just as threatening, unifying realities that make them a political class. cohesive. The hundreds of emails I have received in the past few days prove that this erosion affects many others alike. It is not enough that women are trans allies. Women must accept and admit that there is no material difference between trans women and themselves.

But, as many women have said before me, & # 39; woman & # 39; it is not a costume. & # 39; Woman & # 39; it is not an idea in a man's head. & # 39; Woman & # 39; It's not a rosy brain, a liking for Jimmy Choos or any of the other sexist ideas that are somehow now being promoted as progressives. In addition, the & # 39; inclusive language & # 39; that calls women & # 39; menstruators & # 39; and & # 39; people with vulvas & # 39; It seems dehumanizing and degrading. I understand why trans activists consider this language appropriate and friendly, but for those of us who have had degrading insults spat out by violent men, it is not neutral, it is hostile and alienating.

Which brings me to the fifth reason why I am deeply concerned about the consequences of current trans activism.

I have been in the public eye for over twenty years and have never spoken publicly about being a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault. This is not because I am ashamed that these things happened to me, but because they are traumatic to revisit and remember. I also feel protective of my daughter from my first marriage. He did not want to claim sole ownership of a story that also belongs to him. However, not long ago, I asked her how she would feel if she was publicly honest about that part of my life, and she encouraged me to move on.

I mention these things now not in an attempt to gain sympathy, but out of solidarity with the large number of women who have stories like mine, who have been dragged away as fanatics for having concerns about single-sex spaces.

I managed to escape my first violent marriage with some difficulty, but now I am married to a truly good and principled man, safe and protected in a way that I never expected in a million years. However, the scars left by violence and sexual assault don't go away, no matter how much you are loved and no matter how much money you have earned. My perennial nervousness is a family joke, and I even know it's funny, but I pray that my daughters never have the same reasons as I do to hate loud and sudden noises, or to find people behind me when I didn't hear them approach.

If you could get into my head and understand how I feel when I read about a trans woman who dies at the hands of a violent man, you will find solidarity and kinship. I have a visceral sense of terror in which those trans women will have spent their last seconds on earth, because I have also known moments of blind fear when I realized that the only thing that kept me alive was the unwavering self-control of my attacker. .

I believe that most transidentified people not only pose a zero threat to others, but are vulnerable for all the reasons I have outlined. Trans people need and deserve protection. Like women, they are more likely to be killed by sexual partners. Trans women working in the sex industry, particularly trans women of color, are at particular risk. Like all survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault I know, I feel nothing but empathy and solidarity with trans women who have been abused by men.

So I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I don't want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you open the bathroom and locker room doors to any man who believes or feels like a woman, and, as I said, gender confirmation certificates can now be awarded without surgery or hormones, then you open the door to each and every man who wishes to enter. That is the simple truth.

On Saturday morning, I read that the Scottish government is proceeding with its controversial gender recognition plans, which in effect means that everything a man needs to & # 39; become a woman & # 39; that is, it is one. To use a very contemporary word, I was & # 39; activated & # 39 ;. Terrified by the relentless attacks by trans activists on social media, when I was only there to give children comments on the images they had drawn for my book under lockdown, I spent much of Saturday in a very dark place inside my head, As memories of a serious sexual assault I suffered in my twenties it was repeated in a loop. That assault occurred at a time and in a space where I was vulnerable, and a man seized an opportunity. I couldn't let go of those memories, and I found it difficult to contain my anger and disappointment at the way I think my government is playing fast and loose with the safety of women and girls.

Late Saturday night, scrolling through the photos of the kids before bed, I forgot the first Twitter rule, never, never expect nuanced conversation, and reacted to what I felt was degrading language about women. . I talked about the importance of sex and since then I have been paying the price. He was transphobic, he was a pussy, a bitch, a TERF, he deserved the cancellation, the punches and the death. You are Voldemort, said one person, clearly feeling that this was the only language he would understand.

It would be so much easier to tweet approved hashtags, because of course trans rights are human rights and of course trans lives matter, collect cookies and enjoy a virtue signaling glow. There is joy, relief and security in conformity. As Simone de Beauvoir also wrote, & # 39; … it is certainly more comfortable to endure blind slavery than to work for one's liberation; the dead are also better adapted to the earth than the living.

Large numbers of women are terrified of trans activists; I know this because many have contacted me to tell their stories. They are afraid of doxxing, of losing their jobs or livelihoods, and of violence.

But since it has been infinitely unpleasant as its constant goal towards me, I refuse to bow to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm by trying to erode the & # 39; woman & # 39; as a political and biological class and offer coverage to predators like few others before. I stand by the brave men and women, gay, straight, and trans, who stand up for freedom of speech and thought, and the rights and safety of some of the most vulnerable in our society: gay youth, frail teens, and women who they depend on and want to retain their single-sex spaces. Surveys show that these women are the vast majority, and exclude only those privileged or fortunate who have never faced male violence or sexual assault, and who have never bothered to educate themselves on how prevalent it is.

The only thing that gives me hope is that the women who can protest and organize are doing it, and they have some truly decent men and trans people by their side. Political parties seeking to appease the loudest voices in this debate ignore women's concerns at their own risk. In the UK, women are communicating with each other across party lines, concerned about the erosion of their hard-earned rights and widespread intimidation. None of the gender-critical women I've spoken to hates trans people; on the contrary. Many of them took an interest in this issue in the first place because of the concerns of trans youth, and are extremely sympathetic to trans adults who simply want to live their lives, but face a backlash from a brand of activism they don't use. Do not endorse. The supreme irony is that the attempt to silence women with the word & # 39; TERF & # 39; It may have pushed more young women into radical feminism than the movement seen in decades.

The last thing I want to say is this. I have not written this essay in the hope that someone can take a violin out of me, not even a small one. I am extraordinarily lucky; I am a survivor, certainly not a victim. I have only mentioned my past because, like any other human being on this planet, I have a complex backstory that shapes my fears, interests, and opinions. I never forget that inner complexity when I'm creating a fictional character and I certainly never forget when it comes to trans people.

All I ask, all I want is for a similar empathy to spread, a similar understanding to the many millions of women whose only crime is to have their concerns heard without threats and abuse.