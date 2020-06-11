Emily Ratajkowski shows her body on the beach in the Inamorata woman: she celebrates her 29th birthday

Emily Ratajkowski is breaking the Internet once again, now that the supermodel shows off her enviable beach body in an Inamorata Woman bikini. Emily celebrated her 29th birthday on June 7, 2020, and shared a photo slideshow of her on her special day with her 26.5 million followers on Instagram. She spent the day with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and performed a variety of poses. In the first photo, Emily sat on a mint green sofa while surrounded by artwork. Emily and Sebastian left their New York home and moved to California during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic. Emily has been sunbathing and showing off her many bikini styles while doing so.

Emily also shared a video of herself dancing with her rescue dog Colombo. Those who followed Emily on social media can remember when she and Sebastian adopted Colombo and remember how small he used to be. Colombo is as tall as Emily but it is clear that he is still her cub!

Although the Coronavirus blockade has limited the number of parties people can enjoy (such as with large groups or in nightclubs), Emily managed to celebrate with the people closest to her and it was evident that she had a great time. Some of the photos he took showed Emily making time for reading.

Emily also shared a sweet photo of herself with her husband Sebastian, as well as a sweet note in which she declared her love for Emily and stated that next year would be her most amazing year.

Emily shared several photos in the slide show where she put her curves in full screen and showed off her amazing body while wearing a barely visible bikini. You can see those photos below.

What do you think of Emily's latest photos? Are you a fan of her Inamorata Woman bikini and clothing line?

