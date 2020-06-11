Elisabeth Moss, Team Director of The Handmaid’s Tale in ‘Run Rabbit Run’ – Up News Info

Elisabeth Moss is ready to re-team with The Maid's Tale director Daina Reid on the Australian thriller Run Rabbit Run, in which XYZ will launch worldwide sales for the virtual Cannes market.

Today's ghost story will follow Sarah, a fertility doctor, with a firm understanding of the life cycle. When forced to make sense of her little daughter Mia's increasingly strange behavior, she must challenge her own beliefs and face a ghost from her past.

Novelist Hannah Kent wrote the script from an original idea developed with Carver Films, with Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver Films producing with XYZ Films as executive producer. Moss will also produce alongside partner Lindsey McManus.

XYZ will finance as part of its fund with the IPR.VC of Finland, in conjunction with Screen Australia. Umbrella Entertainment manages the distribution for Australia / New Zealand. The film is made in association with Film Victoria and the South Australian Film Corporation.

This is the second Cannes-based independent film announced today to be shot in the Antipodes as filmmakers look to countries with low Covid rates in an attempt to facilitate safe production.

Moss is leaving The invisible man and His smell and has The French office and The next goal wins next Reid directed multiple episodes of The Maid's Tale, HBO The foreigner and from Amazon Rise.

Moss is represented by WME, Independent Talent Group and Ribisi Entertainment Group. Reid is represented by ICM Partners and RGM Artists.