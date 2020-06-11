Elisabeth Moss mocks the possible meeting of & # 39; Mad Men & # 39;

AMC

Elisabeth Moss has hinted in large measure that his hit TV show "Crazy men"could be set up for a meeting.

The actress had a leading role as the long-suffering Peggy Olson in the award-winning AMC series, starring opposite Jon Hamm, Christina Hendricksand January jones.

Set in the fierce world of advertising, its cast became stars overnight and ran for six seasons before ending in 2015.

However, in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the star of "The Maid's Tale"He joked that the cast may have had discussions about a possible reunion.

When asked if the cast had considered meeting via Zoom like other TV shows did during the quarantine, Moss replied, "Oh, I don't know. Maybe yes! (Laughs) I don't know. Maybe we've had some discussions about this. "

"I don't think I'm in a position to officially share anything. But yes, we are aware that people are having meetings and we have never had one, which is crazy. We really haven't all been together in five years. So I will leave you with that ".

In another part of the interview, the actress & # 39; whose new movie "Shirley"Now available on demand," he joked, saying he is happy to be able to give people an incentive to stay home during the closure of Covid-19.

"It's like, 'Oh, God, how terrible. I have to sit and watch television and read books for a while,'" he joked. "If that's the sacrifice we have to make to keep everyone safe and healthy, sign me up."

"I am very grateful to be safe and sound. My family and friends are safe and sound. And I firmly believe that if that's the case, you really don't have much to complain about."