Eligible devices for Android 11 beta: How to check if your Android smartphone is eligible for Android 11 beta

After a slight delay, Google finally started implementing Android 11 beta. This is the first beta version of the upcoming Android update and, as always, it is currently limited to only a few devices that are eligible under the Android 11 beta page.

To enroll in Android beta users, a compatible phone is generally required along with an active Google account. Now, it is 2020 and it is doubtful that anyone today does not have a Google account. In case you don't have a Google account, click here to find out how to create one for yourself.

Getting to the second part, how to check if your device is eligible for Android 11 beta 1 program or not? Well Google has made it quite simple too. All you need to do is visit the Android 11 beta website and log in with the same Gmail account registered on your smartphone to check the eligibility of your device. Real along know the steps.

one) Open Google Chrome on any device



2) Visit "https://www.google.com/android/beta,quot;



3) Sign in with your registered Google account



4) Once you are logged in, tap or click "See button for your eligible devices,quot;

