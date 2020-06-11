Eddie Murphy refuses to accept calls from Josh Gad for the 'Coming 2 America' meeting

WENN

Eddie Murphy allegedly rejected the phone calls made by the actor from & # 39; Frozen & # 39; when the latter approached to gather the cast members of & # 39; Coming 2 America & # 39 ;.

Eddie Murphy has blocked a "Coming 2 America"meeting as part of Josh Gadnew viral initiative because it will not return the "Frozen"Star calls.

Gad has brought the molds of "The Lord of the rings","The Goonies","Splash"and"Return to the future"Together through their virtual hit Reunited Apart, but admit that there is a group of actors that you couldn't regroup.

"I'm dying to cast the Coming to America cast, but apparently Eddie Murphy doesn't want to return my calls," says Gad.Good morning america"revealing that he is also working on a"Ghostbusters"They get together and have plans to regroup the stars of"The princess Bride"and"Beetle juice"

"There are so many things I want to do, but I'm excited about the ones we have in store."

Ironically, the cast of "Coming to America" ​​has been reuniting: Murphy and company have been filming a sequel to the 1988 comedy, in which Eddie portrayed a life of real African sailing in New York while searching for a girlfriend. American.