Ed McCaffrey's Contract as Northern Colorado Soccer Coach

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Ed McCaffrey earned over $ 18.5 million in 13 NFL game seasons. However, the former Broncos wide receiver in college football training will start with a more modest salary.

The University of Northern Colorado Board of Trustees is expected to approve the employment contract for McCaffrey, hired as a UNC soccer coach in December, to a 5-year contract with a $ 190,000 annual base salary on Friday.

McCaffrey, the soccer coach at Valor Christian High School for the past two seasons, can increase his salary by up to $ 72,500 by reaching a variety of incentive benchmarks set forth in the contract:

Fan Support

– $ 10,000 for average home paid assistance of 3,000 per game in year 1; 3,500 per game in year 2; and 4,000 per game in years 3-5. These totals may be more difficult to achieve if college football stadiums are forced to reduce attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Academic

– NCAA Academic Performance Rate: $ 10,000 per annual soccer-athlete student score at 950 or higher in Year 1; 960 or higher in years 2-5.

– Graduation success rate: $ 5,000 for 82% or more annually.

– Average team grades: $ 2,500 above 2.85 after fall and spring semesters annually.

Football success

– $ 25,000 for winning the national championship of the Soccer Championship Subdivision.

– $ 10,000 for an appearance in the FCS playoff.

– $ 10,000 for winning or sharing the Big Sky Conference title.

– $ 10,000 for winning the Big Sky Coach of the Year award.

– $ 5,000 for six wins in a regular season and an additional $ 5,000 for seven or more wins.

The McCaffrey settlement also comes with several benefits, including "a courtesy car, available country club membership, and cell phone."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR