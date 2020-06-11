Ed McCaffrey's Contract as Northern Colorado Soccer Coach

Ed McCaffrey earned over $ 18.5 million in 13 NFL game seasons. However, the former Broncos wide receiver in college football training will start with a more modest salary.

The University of Northern Colorado Board of Trustees is expected to approve the employment contract for McCaffrey, hired as a UNC soccer coach in December, to a 5-year contract with a $ 190,000 annual base salary on Friday.

McCaffrey, the soccer coach at Valor Christian High School for the past two seasons, can increase his salary by up to $ 72,500 by reaching a variety of incentive benchmarks set forth in the contract:

Fan Support

– $ 10,000 for average home paid assistance of 3,000 per game in year 1; 3,500 per game in year 2; and 4,000 per game in years 3-5. These totals may be more difficult to achieve if college football stadiums are forced to reduce attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Academic

– NCAA Academic Performance Rate: $ 10,000 per annual soccer-athlete student score at 950 or higher in Year 1; 960 or higher in years 2-5.

– Graduation success rate: $ 5,000 for 82% or more annually.

– Average team grades: $ 2,500 above 2.85 after fall and spring semesters annually.

Football success

– $ 25,000 for winning the national championship of the Soccer Championship Subdivision.

– $ 10,000 for an appearance in the FCS playoff.

– $ 10,000 for winning or sharing the Big Sky Conference title.

– $ 10,000 for winning the Big Sky Coach of the Year award.

– $ 5,000 for six wins in a regular season and an additional $ 5,000 for seven or more wins.

The McCaffrey settlement also comes with several benefits, including "a courtesy car, available country club membership, and cell phone."

The purchase of McCaffrey's contract, should he take on another coaching job within five years, is structured when he provides written notice of departure to UNC: $ 300,000 on or before December 1, 2020; $ 250,000 on or before December 1, 2021; $ 200,000 on or before December 1, 2022; $ 100,000 on or before December 1, 2023.

McCaffrey takes over the UNC program from Earnest Collins Jr., who was fired in November after posting a 28-72 record in nine seasons. UNC, previously a Division II powerhouse with two national titles (1996-97), has struggled to carve out a niche for herself at FCS.

In addition, the UNC Board of Trustees is expected to approve the employment contract for new men's basketball head coach Steve Smiley, the team's associate head coach for the past four seasons, on Friday. Smiley, also signed on a 5-year contract, will earn a base salary of $ 156,938 per season. Includes 10 contractual incentives for academic and team success ranging from $ 1,000 to $ 2,500 annual payments.

Smiley replaces Jeff Linder, who accepted the job of men's basketball head coach in Wyoming.