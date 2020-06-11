"EastSiders" Williamson Creator Star Kit in the works on the new "Unconventional" series – Up News Info

Kit Williamson, the Netflix Emmy-nominated soap creator-director-star EastSiders, has launched its next project. He has partnered with independent film distributor Cold Iron Pictures and independent producer The Film Arcade along with financier The Money Pool in Unconventional, a dark LGBTQ comedy series that Williamson will write, direct, and star in.

Unconventional focuses on two strange and weird brothers and their loved ones trying to form an unconventional family while sailing at 30, trying to accept their professional limitations in a screwed up economy, trying to stay sane in a screwed up world and, most importantly , trying to maintain the bond they share.

This month a writers' room on the series opens, which ran at Sundance Labs, with plans to write nine half-hour episodes.

It is the first television foray into Cold Iron Pictures (Swiss Army Man) and Film Arcade (The amazing Johnathan), which operate independently but both founded by Miranda Bailey. They and The Money Pool are co-financing the series, which is being represented by ICM Partners and More / Medavoy for worldwide sales. The latter represents Williamson along with Buchwald.

Bailey and Amanda Marshall are executive producers for Cold Iron and Jason Beck is executive producer for Film Arcade. Money Pool CEO Chris Miller and Erwin More of More / Medavoy are also executive producers.

"I am beyond excited to partner with Cold Iron Pictures / The Film Arcade and The Money Pool to bring this queer story to life without apology and embrace the bold and unconventional spirit of independent television," said Williamson.

Williamson EastSiders, which recently premiered its fourth and final season, has just garnered eight Emmy nominations during the day, including Outstanding Digital Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for Williamson. Now he has 16 total noms. Williamson's acting credits also include Crazy men and his career began on the Broadway revival in 2007 Talk Radio.

Last month, HBO Max chose the novel Lev Rosen NOW To camp with Williamson used to adapt it to a movie. Dan Jinks will produce it through his Dan Jinks Company.