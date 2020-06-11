Dylan Minnette wanted 13 reasons why the final death

Dylan Minnette wanted that 13 reasons why ending that left fans devastated.
Warning, spoilers continue for the final season of the controversial Netflix series.
The final season of 13 reasons why Touched on a number of issues. Before the end, the cast knew that a character was going to die, but didn't know who immediately. It turned out to be Justin (Brandon Flynn) After collapsing at the prom, she found out that she was HIV positive. At the hospital, Justin, Clay (Minette) and the Jensen family learned that HIV had rapidly progressed to AIDS and that Justin was only a few days old.
Minnette told EW that he and Flynn "specifically expected him to be Justin, and we were pushing him and we would beg (creator Brian Yorkey) explaining why we feel it should be him, because he and I feel it would have the biggest emotional impact on the series given Justin's full arc. "
Death infuriated fans, many of whom questioned the description of HIV as a death sentence. Flynn's Justin Foley had one of the series' biggest character arcs, ranging from homeless youths who abused drugs and prostituted themselves to a school leader on the way to college.
"Of course it's devastating and tragic and we know that people would love to see it survive, but I think that's what makes it even more powerful. Obviously it's the most depressing move the show could make, but I feel like it's also in line with the show to make that decision in the last episode, to make the most devastating decision. It feels really poetic because the biggest arc of a relationship Clay has had on the show is with Justin. The first conversation you see Clay has Someone in the first episode is with Justin, and they're really the front lines of Clay's show, "said Minnette.
They started out as enemies, but end up loving each other as brothers by the time the series ended.
"It feels like the perfect bookend because the ending feels like Justin's story and the first episode made it because he was the first tape. I feel like it was a strong choice and as devastating as it is, I'm so happy Brian has taken the decision to do it because it felt good. If we're going to do it to someone, I feel like we have to go there and put the bookends on it, "Minnette said.
The final season of 13 reasons why is now broadcasting