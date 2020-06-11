DUI recidivist receives 20-year sentence for fatal drunk driving accident in Santa Cruz – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – Santa Cruz County prosecutors on Tuesday announced a 20-year prison sentence for a man convicted of fatally hitting a woman in an alley after having been drinking in a downtown Santa Cruz bar. last year.

On June 5, 2019, Alejandro Rocha Fernández, who had a blood alcohol level almost three times higher than the legal limit, recklessly accelerated into an alley, hitting and killing Diana Crotty, 55, according to the prosecutor's office. district.

After the accident, Fernández fled the scene on foot, but Santa Cruz police quickly located him and arrested him. He was eventually convicted of serious vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

At the sentencing hearing, Fernández did not make a statement, while Crotty's sister remembered her as a "loving, generous,quot; artist with a great sense of humor, prosecutors said.

Fernández was on probation for two different DUI offenses that occurred in 2016 and 2018. He will be asked to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for probation.

