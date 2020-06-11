Driver arrested in Hit and Run who killed North Texas high school student Tre Allison – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

BURLESON, Texas () – Burleson Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run accident that killed 16-year-old Burleson High School student Tre Allison on Monday, June 8.

Eric Padilla, 29, of Burleson, is charged with a fatal accident, a second-degree felony.

The accident happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of NW John Jones Drive on Tarpon Street.

Preliminary reports indicate that Padilla was traveling north on John Jones Drive.

As he turned west onto Tarpon Street, his vehicle hit an Acura traveling south.

Police said Padilla left the scene without stopping to help.

Burleson police arrested Padilla shortly after the accident and conducted sobriety tests in the field.

He showed no signs of poisoning.

The Acura driver, a recent 18-year Burleson High School graduate, was hospitalized and then released.

The passenger, Allison, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Padilla is in the Johnson County Jail with bail set at $ 250,000.