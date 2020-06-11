Doug Williams, first black QB to win the Superbowl, to get biopic – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Doug Williams, the first black quarterback to win the Super Bowl, will be the subject of a new sports biopic Night school and Girls Tour producers Will Packer Productions.

The innovative Los Angeles-based production company has secured the exclusive rights to the life story of QB Williams, who lifted the Lombardi Trophy for the Washington Redskins in 1988.

The timely biopic will chart Williams' career and extraordinary journey to the top of the NFL, where he was known as a great leader, loved by his teammates. It will also explore how Williams helped break the myth that African American passers-by lacked the intellect and skills to win at the highest level in the sport.

In college, Williams was twice named college black player of the year. He would become the first black QB to be taken in the first round of the NFL draft. He became the only starting black QB in the NFL when he debuted for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he was also the highest-paid QB in the league, even behind a series of endorsements. After a sting in the USFL, Williams went on to play QB for the Redskins, becoming a record-breaking MVP in his Super Bowl victory over the Denver Broncos.

Will Packer and James Lopez will serve as producers through Will Packer Productions and assign a writer in due course.

"As NFL players raise their voices around the fight for justice and equality, none is taller than Doug Williams, who demonstrated once and for all that the notion of an African-American poorly equipped to play as quarterback was nothing but a fallacy. " Will Packer said. "Doug's inspiring story will positively impact fans of all ages for years to come."

"There are no better people than Will Packer and James Lopez to really tell my story," said Williams, who is currently SVP Player Development for the Redskins. “His unparalleled success in filmmaking ensures that my journey will count with the utmost authenticity. I am very excited to be working with Will Packer Productions. "

Will Packer Productions has tallied ten movies that opened at number one at the US box office. USA, Including Girls Tour and Night school, the highest grossing comedies of 2018 and 2017. Other hits include What men want, the Walk franchise, Entering, The wedding bell and No good deed. Universal photo The photograph It was the company's most recent release.