Donald Trump to Accept Republican Nomination in Jacksonville – Up News Info

President Donald Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination in Jacksonville, FL, after the host city of the Charlotte convention refused to allow a large-scale indoor event during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the other events that normally take place at party conventions will still take place in Charlotte, but much of the media attention will now be on Florida City.

Republican Party President Ronna McDaniel tweeted: "We are delighted to support @realDonaldTrumpAccepting the Republican Nomination in the Big City of Jacksonville! Florida is not only his home state, it is crucial to victory. We hope to bring this great celebration and great financial help to the Sunshine State! ”

The convention is scheduled for August 24-27.

Trump's speech will be the last day of the convention from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Jacksonville.