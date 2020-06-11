Donald Trump provokes fury by claiming that the OAP protester pushed by the police "fell harder than he was pushed,quot;

Donald Trump has sparked fury after saying that a pensioner who was pushed to the ground by the American police "fell harder than he was pushed."

Two police officers in Buffalo, New York state, were charged with assault after a video showed a 75-year-old protester being pushed during recent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The footage shows a man identified as Martin Gugino approaching a line of helmeted officers holding batons as they lead protesters out of Niagara Square at the time of the 8pm curfew.

Two officers push him back and he hits his head on the pavement. Blood spills from his ear as officers pass.







(Image: WBFO NPR / AFP via Getty Images)



Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski pleaded not guilty to second degree assault.

But today, the President of the United States made a scandalous claim that Gugino "could be an ANTIFA provocateur,quot; trying to block the police team with a scanner.

On Twitter, he wrote: "The Buffalo protester pushed by the police could be an ANTIFA provocateur.

"Martin Gugino, 75, was expelled after showing up to scan police communications to block the team.

"I saw him, he fell harder than they pushed him. He was pointing at the scanner. Could it be a trap?"

Comments on triumphs were quickly criticized by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said he was "disgusted,quot; by the claims.

He said: "President Trump made a tweet today that surprises me even after all the tweets he has made.

"You read his tweets, you get to a point where you say, 'Well, nothing could surprise me, I've seen it all and then you're surprised again.

"You are surprised again. It disgusts you again."

Gugino, who is out of intensive care but remains in the hospital, has been described by friends as a retired and veteran peace activist driven by his faith and a desire for social justice.

It is involved with the Western New York Peace Center and the Latin American Solidarity Committee, said Vicki Ross, executive director of the center.

She said he has also been receiving chemotherapy for cancer.

Gugino's attorney, Kelly Zarcone, said Trump's allegations "are absolutely unfounded and ridiculous."

She said her client "has always been a peaceful protester because he cares about today's society."

"No one from the police has suggested anything else, so we cannot understand why the President of the United States would make such dark, dangerous, and false accusations about him. We can confirm that those allegations are completely unfounded and ridiculous," she said. .

Second Senate Republican John Thune also criticized Trump's tweet.

"It is a serious accusation, which should only be done with facts and evidence. And I have not seen it yet," he told reporters.

When asked if the President shouldn't be making such an accusation, Thune said, "Well, I think it's a fact."

New York Deputy Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, called Trump's tweet "sick."

"The president continues to use his platform to sell conspiracy theories, this time about a peaceful protester and a fellow New Yorker. I'm not sure how this is supposed to unite our country," she tweeted.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, another Democrat, tweeted to Trump that "the city of Buffalo is focused on healing, cracking down on racial injustice and building a good future for our residents. We pray for a full recovery for Mr. Gugino and as I have done it ". He said repeatedly, the two officers deserve due process. "

Trump's tweet comes the same day that Floyd, 46, was buried in Houston, Texas.

Mourners dressed in black, some of them wearing shirts with the words "I can't breathe,quot; attended a funeral with the streets surrounding the church filled with American flags.