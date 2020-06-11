Donald Trump criticized for trolling Black Lives Matter activists by holding a rally in the city of racial massacre

Donald Trump has been accused of trolling anti-racism activists by holding a rally in a city hit by a horrific racial massacre nearly a century ago.

To rub salt on the wound, the President of the United States will also hold the event next week on June 16, a holiday that marks the end of slavery in the country.

He has angered and been charged with "overt racism,quot; in deciding to rally supporters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19.







(Image: Library of Congress of the United States)



In 1921, Tulsa was the site of one of the bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence in the country in the history of the United States, when white mobs attacked black citizens and businesses with weapons and explosives that were thrown from planes.

Around 36 blacks were killed in the & # 39; massacre & # 39; that targeted the richest black community in the United States, known as "Black Wall Street."

Trump is on the campaign trail before this year's election and hopes to muster support in the heavily Republican state that won more than 30% in 2016.







(Image: Library of Congress of the United States)



June 19 is also known as Juneteenth, an annual holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is celebrated as African American Independence Day.

The demonstration comes amid deep unrest in the country over the murder of George Floyd, an African American man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a California Democrat considered a top contender to be the vice presidential election for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, criticized Trump's decision to hold the rally there on June 16.

She tweeted, "This is not just a nod to white supremacists: You are throwing a welcome party at home."

Texas Congressman and member of the Black Caucus of Congress, Al Green, tweeted: "The Trump rally with rebel flags (a symbol of slavery and racism) in Tulsa, OK (the place of TulsaMassacre) on June 15 (one day of recognition of emancipation) is more than a slap in the face of African-Americans; it is a manifest racism of the highest office in the country & # 39; & # 39;.

Katrina Pierson, senior adviser to the Trump Campaign, said Republicans, like Abraham Lincoln's party, are proud of the Juneteenth story.

She said: "President Trump has built a record of success for African-Americans, including unprecedented low unemployment before the global pandemic, all-time funding for historically black colleges and universities, and criminal justice reform."