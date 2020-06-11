Disney plans to reopen California theme parks in July – Up News Info San Francisco

ANAHEIM, California (AP) – Disney plans to reopen its southern California theme parks in mid-July after what will be a four-month shutdown due to the coronavirus, the company said Wednesday.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products said in a statement that the goal is to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on July 17. A nearby Disney-themed shopping area would reopen on July 9.

Advance reservations will be required for theme park visitors and capacity will be limited, according to the statement. Events that draw large crowds, such as parades and nightly shows, will not return immediately and Disney characters will be in the parks but will not be available to meet with visitors, according to the statement.

The plan to reopen the parks, which have been closed since March 14, is still pending government approval.

Disneyland fans can usually rely on the park to be open regardless of what is happening in the world around it. The park closed only a few times in 65 years and never more than a day, according to Jason Schultz, supervising archivist at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum and unofficial historian of Disneyland who wrote "Jason & # 39; s Disneyland Almanac." The last closure was after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The proposed reopening date is 65 years after Disneyland first opened its doors in 1955.

California, which recently announced plans to allow many of its counties to reopen gyms, bars, and museums, has yet to set a timeline for amusement parks to reopen. More than 4,700 people have died in the state from the virus, which causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, they can cause pneumonia and death.

Mike Lyster, a spokesman for the city of Anaheim, welcomed the news of the reopening after such a long shutdown, saying that local officials are confident that Disney can manage assistance and keep the surrounding community safe.

"In addition to saving lives, recovery is the most important part of any incident," he said. "It will be a great moral boost as we all seek to enter a period of recovery."