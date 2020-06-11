Disney in talks with local stations dropping out of replacements show – Up News Info

How Police It was canceled by its current network, Paramount Network, on Tuesday, the old episodes of the show also begin to disappear from the small screen. I listen to local stations, which carry previous stations from Police Library of 1,100 episodes, they are also pulling docuseries out of their lineups amid nationwide protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Police It is distributed by Disney Media Networks, which absorbed the show's lifelong distributor, Twentieth Television, following Disney's acquisition of Fox assets in 2019.

"We are currently working with licensed stations Police to provide options to replace the program within its hours, "Disney Media Networks said in a statement to Up News Info.

I heard there are ongoing discussions, with Disney's syndicated version of Who wants to be a millionaire? as a possible suggested replacement.

In many seasons, Police it is transmitted in spaces with little traffic at night.

WGN America, whose hours depend largely on Police He repeats that air every night and as marathons over the weekend, he said he does not plan to renew his license agreement for the program when it ends at the end of the month. Meanwhile, the Police the brand channel on Pluto TV on ViacomCBS remains active.

Police It premiered on Fox in 1989 and aired over the network for 25 seasons. The show was resurrected in 2013 when Spike TV ordered new episodes. Spike TV changed its name to Paramount Network in 2018, with the docuseries transferred to the new network where it aired until this week.