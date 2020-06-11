Directors of the "King Tiger" on the upcoming fictional adaptations – Up News Info

Long before Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin became household names, before Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness Turned into one of the most successful documentary series of all time, directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin embarked on something they little suspected would become a cultural mega hit.

"We thought it was our own little story that maybe some people would be interested in, and it certainly fascinated us," recalls Chaiklin. "But never in a million years did we expect it to be received the way it was."

Tiger king it's part of a true crime story, part of a weird slice of Americana involving eccentric people raising big cats in private sanctuaries. The story was weird enough to start, but it only got more as the filming progressed, culminating in the arrest and conviction of Joe Exotic for allegedly hiring a hitman to beat Baskin, Joe's sworn enemy. and its rival.

Nielsen reports that Netflix's seven-part series recorded 5.3 billion streaming minutes in its first month of release alone. Tiger king He is now competing for Emmy nominations in multiple categories, including featured documentary or non-fiction series.

DEADLINE: Tiger king it fell on Netflix on March 20, just as coronavirus blockades were being implemented in many states. That left millions of Americans at home, who became eager for entertainment. Do you think that's partly why so many people got into the series?

ERIC GOODE: I think we should all assume that this is part of that, of course, of course … For whatever reason, the Tiger king connected series … Obviously went viral in many ways.

REBECCA CHAIKLIN: They were crazy historical times because of what we've been going through with the pandemic, so there were audiences probably beyond what any other series released has had a chance to have, a kind of captive audience.

DEADLINE: How did the project come about?

GOOD AND: I was always an animal person, so I have a bit of that DNA in me. In my case they were not big cats, but it was a fascination with reptiles and that kind of otherworldly aspect of these animals … I started filming something ad hoc initially, maybe 15 years ago and then more seriously, maybe five or six years ago. all of these subcultures: people who raise rhinos, people who raise monkeys for medical research, people in wild animal meat markets in Southeast Asia, reptile smugglers. I finally saw this story among these big cat owners, but it was an evolution.

CHAIKLIN: I didn't know anything about the world of exotic animals, and Eric, who was an old friend, attracted me because he was making documentaries. And he said, "You are not going to believe this." And he warned me that it was a very reserved world, so we may not be able to access it. But he had connections and knew the world well.

DEADLINE: Many of the characters in the series are at war with each other or in conflict. Were you inclined to sympathize with individuals?

GOOD AND: What we tried to do in the series was really let the viewer make their own conclusions, both about the ethics of people and their character, as well as about ethics regarding tigers and big cats. And I hope people come out with the right message at the end.

DEADLINE: What do you see as the correct message?

GOOD AND: I think tigers and animals like this should live in the wild, in a perfect world … Obviously it's nuanced because, of course, we live in an imperfect world where animals sometimes need to be taken into captivity to continue their survival.

CHAIKLIN: I firmly believe that wild animals do not belong in cages and that we really have a responsibility to protect natural habitats so that they have a place to live … I really hope the bottom line is that people understand that this is not a good practice and I He absolutely supports the legislation that would put some regulations around him, because it is a miserable life for these animals, and it is cruel.

TERM: Some of the characters in Tiger king They have expressed dissatisfaction with the way they were portrayed, including Baskin, John Finlay (Joe Exotic's ex-husband) and Bhagavan "Doc" Antle (another big cat owner / breeder). How do you respond to that?

CHAIKLIN: I feel strongly that we really allow these people to speak for themselves, and I feel bad if they are unhappy, but I think it was an accurate representation … And I hope that if they are not happy, instead of lashing out, it may be time for some self-reflection on their lives.

GOOD AND: Honestly, we interviewed everyone for who they were. And there are many eddies suggesting otherwise, but we interviewed each person and they answered the questions. They are who they are, and this is not reality show, this is not fiction. These were real people who led real lives, and who they are, and I would leave it at that.

DEADLINE: As Up News Info previously reported, there is a fictional adaptation of Tiger King in the works, based on a Texas Monthly article, with Nicolas Cage attached to star as Joe Exotic. There is a separate adaptation, based on a podcast, with Kate McKinnon attached to play Carole Baskin. What do you think of the efforts to create fictional television series out of history?

GOOD AND: Nothing against those who try to do it, but I spent much of my life doing this story, and never imagined trying to do a scripted version. I discovered that it would be difficult to do the characters justice by employing actors to embody them. I think they speak for themselves, and they are so amazing and interesting. That is enough for me.

CHAIKLIN: I'm always open to anyone's artistic interpretation, but I have to say that having experienced it firsthand, it was stranger than fiction, the real-life version. So I think it would be incredibly challenging, but I'm sure it could be done in the right hands. And Kate McKinnon is brilliant, as far as I'm concerned. I am curious to see where it goes.

DEADLINE: How about talking about yourself doing some kind of Tiger King: Siegfried and Roy cleave?

GOOD AND: I would just say that (we) are categorically not doing this documentary series involving Roy Horn or Siegfried. I met Siegfried and I visited his cats in Las Vegas and him, but categorically we are not making a story about Siegfried & Roy or anything that really has anything to do with them … I am working on other projects involving our relationship with animals. , and I think there was some confusion as to what it was, maybe … But I can certainly tell you that we are doing nothing, certainly so far, about Siegfried & Roy.

DEADLINE: Joe Exotic is in federal prison serving a 22-year sentence for murder for hire and other charges. Do you know how it has responded? Tiger king?

GOOD AND: The last time I spoke to Joe was just when (the series) was coming out. It could have been right after it came out. He was ecstatic, and he was only bathing in his 15 minutes of fame and he loved the fact that there were billboards on Sunset Boulevard and Times Square with his face. And even the prison guards sang and praised him. So I was enjoying the sparkle of that, which is something Joe always wanted.