digital currency: pandemic pushes central bank digital currencies at top speed – Latest news

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), as it has led millions of people to turn to cashless payments, central bank officials said Thursday.

Central banks have been examining how CBDCs could become a reality since Facebook's efforts to launch its stable cryptocurrency Libra increased the chance that a private sector social media giant would compete with traditional currencies.

"There is little evidence that cash transmits the virus, but COVID-19 has caused an unprecedented experiment in digitization in our lives," said Benoit Coeure, head of the Innovation Center at the Bank for International Settlements.

"COVID-19 will be remembered by economic historians as the event that fueled the development of CBDC at top speed," he said at an online event conducted by CEPR expert group and the London School of Economics.

Coeure is co-chairing a group of central banks working on the "building blocks,quot; of a CBDC and will report in October.

Central banks will introduce CBDC, but cautiously to avoid fragmenting the financial and monetary system, he added.

"There is no standard CBDC," he said.

Christina Segal-Knowles, executive director of financial markets infrastructure at the Bank of England, said the pandemic has accentuated an existing trend of reduced use of cash.

ATM withdrawals in Britain have plummeted since the national shutdown to combat the pandemic began in March, as stores insist on contactless payments in some cases, he said.

The BoE has released a discussion paper on a potential CBDC, the uses of which could include reducing the cost of cross-border payments such as remittances, he said.

"We are actively exploring it given the potential opportunities," Segal-Knowles told the event, adding that it was not yet clear what impact a CBDC would have on the financial system and the implementation of monetary policy.

