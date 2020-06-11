DFW Airport Seeks to Keep Customers Safe from COVID-19 During Summer Travel Season – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

() – Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport is preparing to keep customers safe from COVID-19 as the summer travel season begins.

Current security measures include the use of face masks for DFW airport employees and improved cleaning at all terminals and security checkpoints.

The airport said that personal protective equipment, such as facial coatings, can also be purchased from various dealers.

"Since January, DFW Airport has been committed to improving sanitation and security measures," said Ken Buchanan, executive vice president of revenue management at DFW airport. "As more customers return to airports, we are asking everyone to do their part to create the safest travel experience possible."

Below is a list of security measures implemented at the airport.