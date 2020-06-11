DFW Airport Seeks to Keep Customers Safe from COVID-19 During Summer Travel Season – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

() – Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport is preparing to keep customers safe from COVID-19 as the summer travel season begins.
Current security measures include the use of face masks for DFW airport employees and improved cleaning at all terminals and security checkpoints.
The airport said that personal protective equipment, such as facial coatings, can also be purchased from various dealers.
"Since January, DFW Airport has been committed to improving sanitation and security measures," said Ken Buchanan, executive vice president of revenue management at DFW airport. "As more customers return to airports, we are asking everyone to do their part to create the safest travel experience possible."
Below is a list of security measures implemented at the airport.
- All DFW Airport employees are required to wear face covers when interacting with customers in parking lots and terminals
- A dedicated strike cleaning team, comprised of 165 dedicated members, who in addition to our custodial contractors are focused on increasing contact point cleaning frequencies at all five terminals
- Improved cleanliness at TSA security checkpoints and adjacent seating areas and waiting areas, as well as disinfection of divestment containers at checkpoints
- Improved cleanliness in CBP Federal Inspection Services (FIS) areas
- Smart Restroom implementation in all terminals offering a contactless experience that includes automatic soap dispensers, one-touch paper towel dispensers and automatic taps
- Plexiglass protectors have been installed at most TSA security checkpoints and CBP document inspection locations, and are being installed at all terminals in areas where employees will have direct interactions with customers.
- Graphics and signage are being installed in all terminals to encourage and assist in social distancing protocols