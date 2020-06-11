Detroit's most stylish cribs to rent – Up News Info Detroit

Breaking News: The most expensive rental list on the market in Detroit costs $ 3,240 / mo. As absurd as it sounds, it is not the only high-level list in the city. But what glamorous features do tenants get for these exorbitant prices?

We scan local listings in Detroit through the Zumper and Apartment Guide rental websites to locate the city's most luxurious listings.

Here are the selected city listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

Starting with a statement, take a look at this rental located at 1 Park Ave. downtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and is 714 square feet in size. While the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Detroit is approximately $ 675 / month, this price currently stands at $ 3,240 / month. What makes it so expensive?

Expect to find hardwood floors, central heat, and a dishwasher in the unit. The building has garage parking and a gym. Pets are also welcome in this palatial home.

Based on the Walk Score assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walking ability, is very manageable by bike, and is a haven for transit passengers.

Then there is this place located at 3150 Woodward Ave. in Midtown. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is 927 square feet. While the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Detroit is approximately $ 774 / month, this rental is currently priced at $ 3,180 / month. What, precisely, makes it so expensive?

In the residence, expect to see a fireplace, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building has a gym, garage parking and swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this luxurious home.

According to Walk Score, this location is very accessible, ideal for biking, and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Finally, there is this apartment located at 1117 Griswold St. in downtown. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and occupies 1,100 square feet. This pad is currently priced at $ 2,850 / month. What makes it so expensive?

In the apartment, expect to find in unit laundry, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building has an elevator, secure entrance and gym. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this sumptuous residence.

By Walk Walk ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, quite manageable, and has excellent transportation options.

