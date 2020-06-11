Denver suspends an employee who leaked information about the alleged misconduct of the sheriff's deputy

A Denver city employee who leaked information to the media about the alleged misconduct of a sheriff's deputy was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday.

Brittany Iriart, former special agent of the US State Department. USA Who has worked for the city for approximately three years, she was placed on leave for "violating confidentiality rules," said Kelli Christensen, spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety. Christensen said Iriart also "made threatening statements towards the staff."

Iriart's attorney, Laura Wolf, denied that Iriart made threats, but said she did leak details about a case in which she was the original investigator because Iriart felt the city's conduct was so notorious that it needed to be exposed. Iriart also testified Wednesday before the Colorado legislature in support of a police reform bill.

"My client leaked that there were issues with an internal investigation and the discipline recommended by that investigation because of his concern for public safety," Wolf said. "That is an investigation the results of which would have been made available to the public, based on the fact that there was a discipline that had been recommended and verified by the fact-finding process, until Denver overturned that decision at the highest level of authority. to hide the abuse. "

The case in question involved a sheriff's deputy accused of hitting a man in a wheelchair after the man spat on him, according to Fox 31, who published a story last week about the allegations. Despite the video that appears to show the deputy throwing a punch at the man and knocking down the wheelchair, the deputy was acquitted of all crimes.

Now, the deputy has a second complaint of excessive force, which Iriart said she had been accused of investigating until she was put on leave.

Iriart alleges that the case is one of several in which senior city officials have overturned disciplinary recommendations from the Division of Public Integrity, which is independent of the Department of Public Safety. She works there as a researcher in the administrative investigations unit.

In an interview on Wednesday, Iriart stated that the factual reports on the deputies' actions have been altered to support less or no discipline than that originally recommended by the Division of Public Integrity.

"I have personally seen with my eyes the reports originally supported and justified and I have seen the final reports being modified to accommodate the new findings," he said, adding that he believes the changes are made after the reports come out of the Division of Public Integrity and are reviewed by the sheriff's department and city staff.

Christensen said the reports are changed frequently throughout the investigation process.

"We believe that Ms. Iriart is referring to draft documents that are subject to amendment or revision as she goes through the multi-step and revision process before becoming final, so we believe that her allegations are false." Christensen said.

Iriart said the changes he saw happened long after the reports were written, after many people reviewed them, and after the findings were presented in disciplinary hearings.

"Then it's somewhere at the end," he said.

The city can provide the discipline it deems appropriate, Iriart said, but does not believe the facts in the reports should be changed to support that discipline.

"What worries me is the alteration of the facts," he said. "You can not do that,quot;.

Iriart testified before state lawmakers on Wednesday in support of Senate Bill 217, called the Law Enforcement Integrity Act, that could bring radical reforms to the police in the state.

"I have seen that officers who engaged in conduct that justifies discipline, including the inappropriate use of force, are being cleared of all crimes," he said. “These officers are returned to their posts, interacting with the public, upon learning that they can act with impunity, that they can harm with impunity. It was a very difficult decision for me to come here today. ”

Wolf said the city's decision to license Iriart shows that there is a problem within the internal investigation process and that cities should not be able to investigate themselves.

“For me, this is a classic Denver case that uses abusive prosecution to not only hide information from the public and put the public at risk, but also to take on people charged with protecting the safety of our citizens and putting their own jobs at risk of talking about what's really going on internally with these review processes, "he said.

The Division of Public Integrity is a civil agency that investigates complaints against the Denver Sheriff's Department.

The city announced the creation of the division in December 2018 as an attempt to repair the backward internal affairs unit of the sheriff's department that was inefficient and insufficient. The Office of the Independent Monitor in 2018 recommended that a civil agency oversee the department's internal affairs after a review of how the previous system did not properly investigate the death of Michael Marshall, who died in custody.

The division is also tasked with investigating complaints against those named by the mayor's office in the Department of Public Safety, including the chief of police and the sheriff.

The division's first leader, Eric Williams, resigned in October after disagreements over how to make political decisions. The city then named Dave Walcher, a former Arapahoe County Sheriff, to head the division.