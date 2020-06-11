Delightfully insane, Doom Patrol will return for a second season

You are probably lost Doom patrol when it debuted last year, due to the fact that it aired exclusively on the DC Universe streaming platform. (It is based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name.) Too bad, because it turned out to be a delightfully crazy show about a "found family,quot; of superhero misfits. For its upcoming second season, the show will air on both DC Universe and HBO Max, in hopes of expanding its audience. Judging by the official trailer, another crazy trip awaits us.

(Some S1 spoilers below).

Timothy Dalton plays Niles Caulder, also known as The Chief, a doctor who saved the lives of several Doom Patrol members and allowed them to stay at his mansion. His Manor of Misfits includes Jane, also known as Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), whose childhood trauma resulted in 64 different personalities, each with their own powers. Rita (April Bowlby), also known as Elasti-Woman, is a former actress with stretchy and stretchy properties that she can't really control, thanks to exposure to a toxic gas that altered her cell structure. Larry Trainor, also known as a Negative Man, is a United States Air Force pilot who has a "negative energy entity,quot; within him, and must be wrapped in bandages to prevent radioactivity from leaking out of his body. . (Matt Bomer plays Trainor without the bandages, while Matthew Zuk takes on the bandaged role.)

Cliff Steele, also known as Robotman, is a former NASCAR driver whose brain was transplanted into a robot body after a horrible accident. (Brendan Fraser plays the human cliff and Riley Shanahan plays the robot version.) Finally, there is Vic, also known as Cyborg (Joivan Wade), whose father gave him cybernetic enhancements to save his life after an accident. Together they make up the titular Doom Patrol.

There's also Animal-Vegetable-Mineral Man (it's a mismatched fusion of all three); a super powerful bounty hunter that tracks people eating their facial hair; and a metahuman superhero named Flex Mentallo who can alter reality by flexing his muscles, because why the hell not? This is a show with a talking roach, a journey back in time, a talking horse / oracle named Baphomet, a cabaret singer who dresses up, interdimensional entities that destroy the world, a farting goat and sensitive Nazi puppets, after everything. Doom patrol It goes into the crazy train, and somehow makes it run.

Meet Doom Patrol YouTube / HBO Max

Cliff aka Robotman (pictured here by Riley Shanahan) YouTube / HBO Max

Larry Trainor, aka Negative Man (pictured here by Matthew Zuk) YouTube / HBO Max

Diane Guerrero shines like Crazy Jane, who has 64 different personalities. YouTube / HBO Max

Vic, also known as Cyborg (Joivan Wade) YouTube / HBO Max

Rita, also known as Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) YouTube / HBO Max

Timothy Dalton plays Niles Caulder, also known as The Chief YouTube / HBO Max

He has a super powerful daughter, Dorothy Spinner. YouTube / HBO Max

Dorothy can bring imaginary friends to life, among other abilities. YouTube / HBO Max

Like this. YouTube / HBO Max

Flying YouTube / HBO Max

Where could Dorothy go? YouTube / HBO Max

Each Crazy Jane personality has its own superpower. YouTube / HBO Max

Cyborg locks and loads. YouTube / HBO Max

Negative man trying not to be noticed. YouTube / HBO Max

Crazy Jane considers the patrol her family. YouTube / HBO Max

The Doom Patrol, ready for your next mission. YouTube / HBO Max

In S1, the team faced arch-enemy Eric Morden, aka Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk), who can travel through dimensions and alter reality, frequently breaking the fourth wall, as the only character who knows that is on a television show. narrates the action, manipulating events to your liking. Nobody kidnaps Caulder and holds him captive in a dimension called "White Space,quot;, and Doom Patrol spends most of the first season trying to rescue him, battling his personal demons along the way.

In the end, Doom Patrol defeats Mr. Nobody, but they also discover that The Chief is responsible for all the tragedies that gave each of his powers. Let's say the team is dealing with some intense feelings of betrayal right now. Caulder had his reasons: He has a super powerful daughter, Dorothy Spinner, who is deeply concerned, and her actions were a means of trying to extend her own life as much as possible so that she could continue to protect her. Oh, and the entire team except Larry is now the size of a cockroach. Because reasons.

Judging from the S2 trailer, Dorothy will be the Big Bad of the season, as Caulder admits that he cannot control his daughter (her mother is an immortal cave woman), and begs the team to help her. ("She will unleash hell on Earth,quot;). In the comics, the character has the power to bring his imaginary friends to life, and we see that Dorothy seems to do exactly that here. A pint-sized Robotman brings out the best in an attacking giant rat. We see Rita trying to control her elastic powers in hopes of becoming a true superhero. And we know some other personalities of Jane. "Those pesky, unscrupulous losers I live with are my family," says Jane. "They may not have thorns, but I know deep down everyone cares about me."

The first three episodes of Doom patrol It will launch on July 25, 2020, on both HBO Max and DC Universe. After that, there will be a new episode every week for the next six weeks.

YouTube / HBO Max listing image