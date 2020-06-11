"Definitely of great concern,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – With the trend of Covid-19 cases in North Texas, health officials urge the community to continue taking precautions.

"It is definitely a big concern," says Dr. Phil Huang, Dallas County Director of Health and Human Services. “People who practice prevention messages: wash hands, physically distance themselves, wear cloth face covers, work remotely, try to keep that distance. It is important."

With Evidence Increasing, Another Record Day for New Coronavirus Cases in Dallas County

While many people have grown weary of shelter-in-place restrictions, health experts insist they work.

“The sacrifices everyone made made a big difference. We really crushed the curve, ”says Dr. Huang. "We didn't see what you saw in New York and in other countries, it made a big difference and people are alive and they wouldn't be alive if we hadn't done that."

And yet, the new figures show that the reopening of the economy has come at a cost. The health impact of the recent protests in which thousands of people have been in close contact, some with masks, but many without them, will not be seen for weeks.

"The virus is not gone," says Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. "It is not as if we are looking for the second wave. The first wave is not gone."

In fact, at least 14 states have seen an increase in Covid-19 patients hospitalized since Memorial Day.

In Texas, the number of hospitalizations increased 42%.

Texas Reports Record Number of Coronavirus Patient Hospitalizations For Third Consecutive Day

"We are very concerned from this point of view, every time the numbers increase," says Stephen Love, President and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council. “But I am pleased to tell you that today we are less patient than yesterday. Now, is that a trend? We don't know. Are we ready to start another wave? We certainly hope not, but I think at this point, it's a bit early to predict. "

According to Love, area hospitals still have the ability to treat more Covid-19 patients, even in the hope that they won't have to.

"We can't let our guard down," says Love. "We have to continue good health habits."

Dr. Huang agrees.

"Just because it's sunny outside, we thought 'hey, it looks like it used to be seen', we still can't forget it's still out there and we still need to be vigilant."