David Cronenberg Sister and Costume Designer – Up News Info

Denise Cronenberg, the sister of film director David Cronenberg and a prominent costume designer who dressed stars like Keira Knightley, Viggo Mortensen, Julianne Moore, Robert Pattinson and Jeremy Irons, died. He died on May 22 at Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ontario, Canada at age 81 from complications of old age.

"We put on plays in our neighborhood house and they were always instigated by Denise," said David Cronenberg, 77. "She was always an interpreter, which no doubt later helped her with her work in terms of understanding actors and performances."

Denise's first first film as David's costume designer was the 1986 remake of The fly, starring Jeff Goldblum.

"She conspired with the actors and it was very delicious for them, because they would feel very special because I was paying attention to them," said David. "All good costume designers have to do this, but it's a matter of how sensitive you are as a person and, as an interpreter, Denise really understood what it's like to be there in the spotlight. And really, it's your body and your costume that's what you have to work with. "

Denise Cronenberg began her career as a ballet dancer, briefly performing with Toronto ballet companies with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet during a summer residency. In the early 1960s, he transitioned to television variety shows, appearing on Cross-Country Hit Parade, The Tommy Ambrose Show, The Juliette Show and in the CBC Nat King Cole special. He also toured with Marlene Dietrich for theatrical shows.

She worked with her brother on a dozen movies, including Naked lunch, eXistenZ, a dangerous methodand the 2014 Hollywood satire Maps to the stars. He worked a total of 37 films in total, including those from 2004 Dawn of the Dead and 2008 The incredible Hulk.

"Every time you work with the same people, like cinematographer Peter Suschitzky or production designer Carol Spier, the shorthand is great, because you already understand everyone's temperaments and rhythms, and you don't have to learn everything while doing the movie. But if it's a family member, it's even deeper, "David said. "And I really like nepotism, because the more allies you have, the better it will be."