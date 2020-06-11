Dana Sims, longtime ICM agent, moves to CAA – Up News Info

After almost 11 years at ICM Partners, veteran agent Dana Sims has joined CAA. Sims, who previously spent more than 10 years at WMA (William Morris Agency before becoming William Morris Endeavor), will be based in Los Angeles.

Clients who will join Sims at CAA are Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Pearl Thusi, Alyssa Goss, and Dean Jagger, and others will be announced at a later date.

The news of Dana's departure comes shortly after Up News Info reported that Laura Gordon, a rising star television literary agent at ICM, had left the agency to join CAA.