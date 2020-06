DALLAS () – Police found a 21-year-old Dallas woman dead after responding to a domestic riot in the 2800 block of Walnut Hill Lane on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers forcibly entered the home and found the victim, Celese Murray, and the suspect, Jesús Hernández, 28, killed by apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the two were in an intimate relationship together, and evidence suggests Hernandez killed Murray before shooting himself.