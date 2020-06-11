Dallas County reports a new daily record of 300 COVID-19 cases; 3 additional deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas County health officials report a new daily record of 300 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with three additional deaths.

The county's total case count now stands at 12,945 and 274 deaths. The new deaths reported are a Dallas woman in her 40s and a DeSoto man in her 70s, and authorities said they were both hospitalized and had underlying health conditions. A Garland woman in her 80s died in her long-term care facility.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the new daily record comes as the county sees increased evidence capacity, especially for those who participated in recent protests.

Jenkins said there is no evidence available at the American Airlines Center on Wednesdays and Thursdays starting at 2 p.m. At 5 pm.

"I am proud of our peaceful protesters and the role they are playing in building a more seamless union to radically transform the police in the United States. The Committee on Public Health encourages you to maintain a six-foot gap in protests, wear your mask, use your hand sanitizer and get tested to know your condition to protect yourself, your family, other protesters and the community at large, "said Jenkins.

Jenkins also said the county has seen an increase in hospitalizations in the past two days from 321 to 372.